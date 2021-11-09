Italy-Switzerland, Property in conference: “Too many bad things about me”

The striker of the national team and Lazio: “Certain criticisms made me suffer, it seemed I didn’t belong to the 26 of the European Championship. I’ll give my best also with Italy, as always, two important matches await us”

Immobile says it all. He thanks Mancini and Sarri, celebrates his return to the Azzurri and removes a few pebbles from his shoe … “I’m happy to be back, the last injury prevented me from being close to the team. For the rest, I would like to thank Mr. Mancini for his wonderful words – he declared in the press conference in Coverciano -. The criticisms? When you wear this shirt they are part of the game, I go on my way. I try to do my best with Lazio and with this shirt. ”

Fierce – Then he analyzes: “I know that the numbers I am doing with my club are not the same as I have here and I do not deny that criticism makes me suffer a little. They are not contexts that can be compared, here we play 7-8 games there. “year and maybe you arrive in a not so good condition. I would like to score the same goals, but not everything we want, I succeed. I’m sorry sometimes not to have the same treatment as the others, it seemed I was not part of the 26 of the European Championship and this is not a criticism, it is a beautiful and good evil. I am satisfied with what I do with this shirt, the performances are good but I know I have to score a few more goals. “

The Sarri cure – Then he moves on to Sarri: “Lazio’s way of playing now helps me also here in the national team. I wasn’t there in October, but now I’ll try to put my all on the pitch for these two matches. They are important, difficult matches, we want reach the goal as always done “. In the meantime, he overtook Piola as the best scorer in the history of Lazio in the Biancoceleste: “The party at the Olimpico was wonderful”.

