Italy-Switzerland, what it takes to qualify for the World Cup

It is a play-off, in the stadium of the new European magic nights. Against Switzerland, Italy’s Roberto Mancini chasing the World Cup failed four years ago by Gian Piero Ventura. The Swiss trained by Murat Yakin they have the same points in the standings, 14, but a slightly worse goal difference. Let’s see what the Azzurri need to qualify for Qatar. In any case, the verdict will not arrive before the last round, on November 15, when Italy will face Northern Ireland in Belfast. There, in 1958, the Azzurri were beaten and eliminated from the Swedish World Cup. How many teams qualify for the World Cup? There are 32, but for Europe there are 13 places.

Why Italy must beat Switzerland

Unlike what happens in the Champions League, in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in the event of a tie between two or more teams, the general goal difference (and subordinately the total number of goals scored) before the direct match counts. And Italy has a small advantage of two goals (12 scored, 1 conceded: Switzerland is 10-1) which can be valuable. Winning tonight, Mancini’s national team would have a 3-point margin over the Swiss and a gap of at least 4 goals in general goal difference (+12 versus +8) in the case of success with the minimum difference (or 6 or 8 goals by winning with two or three margin nets). A treasure to be managed on the last day: on November 15th they are played Northern Ireland-Italy And Switzerland-Bulgaria. Italy would then be able to equalize in Belfast, but it could also afford to lose a margin on condition that Switzerland does not score a goal.

What happens if Italy draws with Switzerland

A draw between Italy and Switzerland freezes the current standings and the goal difference, postponing everything to the last day. However, it will not be enough for the Azzurri to win in Belfast: they will also have to hope that Switzerland does not win by scoring two more goals than the Azzurri. If Italy wins 1-0 and Switzerland 3-0, we would have perfect equality of goal difference and total goals scored. And at that point the result of Italy-Switzerland at the Olimpico will become decisive again. If it was a draw with goals, Switzerland will pass by the number of away goals in the direct match. If, on the other hand, in Rome there was another 0-0 after that of the first leg, the fair play ranking will become decisive, which takes into account the cards suffered throughout the group. Here too there is perfect parity: 8 yellow cards each so far. All that remains is the draw.

Obviously, if Italy and Switzerland draw tonight, Italy will also pass by drawing in Belfast if Switzerland does not beat Bulgaria in Lucerne. Or losing in Belfast if Switzerland lose at home. But these are obviously residual cases.

What happens if Italy loses to Switzerland

A possible defeat in Rome would be the almost certain condemnation to second place for Italy. Mancini should win in Belfast and hope for Switzerland’s defeat at home to Bulgaria: he could still pass for better goal difference in the group.

How the play-offs for the World Cup work

The 10 runners-up of the groups and the 2 best Nations League teams that did not finish in the top two (Austria and one between Wales and the Czech Republic) access the play-offs. In the first round, the 6 best runners-up will be seeded in the draw and Italy (or Switzerland) would be among them. But it is a small consolation: the picture of potential rivals is evolving, but today in the semifinals Italy could ‘draw’ the Czech Republic, Norway, North Macedonia, Romania, or the aforementioned Wales and Austria. And in a possible final there would be a big one: Portugal or Serbia, Croatia or Russia, Spain or Sweden, or Poland, or Scotland.