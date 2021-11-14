Italy: the medical bulletin on Marco Riccioni’s conditions

Injured yesterday against Argentina. Update also for Francesca Sgorbini, flanker of the women’s selection, herself injured over the weekend

Marco Riccioni, strong right prop born in 1997 of the Saracens – in the Premiership – and of Italy, who came out at 10 ‘of the restart of the match between Italy and Argentina for a knee problem, reported the rupture of the cruciate ligament of his left knee.

As communicated by FIR, “in the next few days the timing for the surgery will be evaluated – in synergy with his club – and the related recovery times”, even if due to the nature of the injury (usually at least five / six months to get back in condition), it is very difficult to see the Teramo former Benetton again with the national selection for the next Six Nations 2022.

Read also: Where can we see Italy A against Uruguay, live on TV and streaming

A similar fate, last Friday in training, also for Francesca Sgorbini, Italy flanker who should have played with the selection of the French Barbarians 7s over the weekend.

Also for the strong Pesaro born in ’01, a similar problem to the knee and Six Nations at very high risk (the female one is staged in April).

To keep up to date on our news, put your like on the OnRugby Facebook page and / or subscribe to our Telegram channel. Click here, instead, if you want to know more about the rules of the game of Rugby.

onrugby.it © reserved reproduction