Italy: the team that challenges Uruguay with seven new features. A debut from the start and two from the bench.

Lots of news in the 23 chosen by the blue staff towards the last challenge of 2021: in Parma you can’t go wrong against the South Americans

The last match of 2021 is coming for Italy that challenges Uruguay in Parma. Kieran Crowley and his staff have chosen the 23 who will take the field at Lanfranchi proposing seven novelties in the initial XV. In addition to the absolute debut of a player entered from the start, there will be the possibility of a blue debut on the bench, with the equals of Benetton Faiva and Tavuyara who could enter the race in progress after having played some important minutes in the two Italian test matches. A played against Spain and Uruguay.

Analyzing Italy’s starting XV, the first novelty is linked to the extreme position. There will be no Minozzi (owner in Rome and Treviso), also off the bench, with Padovani going to wear the number 15 shirt returning to his role. It will therefore be time for Pierre Bruno with the national team: the wing of the Zebras, capable of showing off in the last two seasons between Pro14 and URC, will start from the beginning on the right side to give continuity to what has been done with the selection A (in half on 25 ‘). The rest of the trocar line is confirmed, with Ioane number 11 and the couple of Morisi-Brex centers which gives continuity to what was seen in Monigo.

In the middle third consecutive match on the pitch for Garbisi, who this time will be joined (unlike what we have seen so far) from the start by his former teammate in Treviso Callum Braley.

However, we find the greatest number of novelties in the Italian pack. Starting from the third line, where alongside the confirmed Lamaro and Negri there will be Abraham Steyn in place of Licata. The South African “replies” what he did a week ago, when he led Italy A against the South Americans. The second is completely new, with Sisi and Cannone giving way to Federico Ruzza and Marco Fuser. On the front line, on the other hand, there is a forced change linked to the serious injury that hit Marco Riccioni, and another almost total revolution. Compared to the challenge with the Pumas, only Nemer remains confirmed but moves from left to right. At his side there will be Bigi and Fischetti from the beginning.

In the eight men on the bench the choice falls on 5 + 3 as a system, with the possible rookie Faiva who together with Traorè and Ceccarelli will be able to help on the front line. The pair of Zebre Sisi-Licata will offer cover in the remainder of the scrum, while Fusco and Canna will be used as possible reserve midfielders. Finally, with the number 23 shirt here is Ratuva Tavuyara, Benetton winger in goal a week ago in the match against Italy A.

The formation of Italy for the match against Uruguay (here the choices of the Teros):

15 Edoardo PADOVANI (Benetton Rugby, 29 caps)

14 Pierre BRUNO (Zebre Parma, newcomer)

13 Juan Ignacio BREX (Benetton Rugby, 7 caps)

12 Luca MORISI (Benetton Rugby, 35 caps)

11 Montanna IOANE (Benetton Rugby, 8 caps)

10 Paolo GARBISI (Montpellier, 12 caps)

9 Callum BRALEY (Benetton Rugby, 11 caps)

8 Abraham STEYN (Benetton Rugby, 45 caps)

7 Michele LAMARO (Benetton Rugby, 9 caps) – captain

6 Sebastian NEGRI (Benetton Rugby, 35 caps)

5 Federico RUZZA (Benetton Rugby, 24 caps)

4 Marco FUSER (Newcastle Falcons, 35 caps)

3 Ivan NEMER (Benetton Ruby, 2 caps)

2 Luca BIGI (Zebre Parma 39 caps)

1 Danilo FISCHETTI (Zebre Parma, 14 caps)

Available

16 Epalahame FAIVA (Benetton Rugby, rookie)

17 Cherif TRAORE ‘(Benetton Rugby, 11 caps)

18 Pietro CECCARELLI (Brive, 16 caps)

19 David SISI (Zebre Parma, 17 caps)

20 Giovanni LICATA (Zebre Parma, 12 caps)

21 Alessandro FUSCO (Fiamme Oro Rugby / Zebre Parma, 1 cap)

22 Carlo CANNA (Zebre Parma, 53 caps)

23 Ratuva TAVUYARA (Benetton Rugby, newcomer)

