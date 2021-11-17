World

Italy towards the complaint on the case of the Chinese purchase of an Italian drone company: because now the agreement risks being blown

Photo of James Reno James Reno11 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

The Italian government could present a warning that would lead to the failure of the agreement for the sale to Chinese investors of 75% of the capital of Alpi Aviation, an Italian company producing military drones, also used by the Italian Air Force in Afghanistan. The Pordenone-based company was acquired in 2018 by China Corporate United Investment Holding and CRRC Capital Holding, both of which are controlled by the Commission for the supervision and administration of state-owned assets of the State Council of China. Immediately following the acquisition in 2018, according to reports from Reuters, the companies involved in the acquisition of Alpi Aviation would have begun to transfer the technical, intellectual and production technologies of the Friulian company to China. In the course of the investigations conducted by the Guardia di Finanza it emerged that the agreement, worth approximately 6 million euros between Alpi Aviation and the Chinese companies, it could however have violated the European rules and the individual states on the sale of all those asset considered strategic for their national economies. Consequently, the Draghi government could again use the so-called Golden power, as already happened when it was decided to block the purchase by the Chinese Syngenta of the Romagna seed manufacturer Verisem and, previously, blocking the purchase by the Chinese group Shenzhen Investment Holdings of 70% of Lpe, a Milanese company in the semiconductor sector.

Cover photo: ANSA / RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Read also:

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno11 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Belarus-Poland, it is a war on migrants. Michel: “Wall financed by the EU? Possible”. The Commission slows down. Borrell: “New sanctions ready”

7 days ago

From bullfighting to gender, the illusion of being able to sterilize everything

1 week ago

Terrapiattista no vax dies, already ill he denied covid

2 weeks ago

Saif Gaddafi is a candidate for the presidential elections in Libya – World

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button