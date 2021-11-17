Italy towards the complaint on the case of the Chinese purchase of an Italian drone company: because now the agreement risks being blown

The Italian government could present a warning that would lead to the failure of the agreement for the sale to Chinese investors of 75% of the capital of Alpi Aviation, an Italian company producing military drones, also used by the Italian Air Force in Afghanistan. The Pordenone-based company was acquired in 2018 by China Corporate United Investment Holding and CRRC Capital Holding, both of which are controlled by the Commission for the supervision and administration of state-owned assets of the State Council of China. Immediately following the acquisition in 2018, according to reports from Reuters, the companies involved in the acquisition of Alpi Aviation would have begun to transfer the technical, intellectual and production technologies of the Friulian company to China. In the course of the investigations conducted by the Guardia di Finanza it emerged that the agreement, worth approximately 6 million euros between Alpi Aviation and the Chinese companies, it could however have violated the European rules and the individual states on the sale of all those asset considered strategic for their national economies. Consequently, the Draghi government could again use the so-called Golden power, as already happened when it was decided to block the purchase by the Chinese Syngenta of the Romagna seed manufacturer Verisem and, previously, blocking the purchase by the Chinese group Shenzhen Investment Holdings of 70% of Lpe, a Milanese company in the semiconductor sector.

Cover photo: ANSA / RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Read also: