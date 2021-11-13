Italy, two data to be canceled in Northern Ireland to fly to the World Cup | News

Blessed be that 5-0 at the beginning of September against Lithuania. Yes, because if now the I.taly can boast a small but precious advantage over Switzerland owes it to the Mapei Stadium goal: better goal difference and higher number of goals scored, a +2 over the Swiss which allows Mancini’s men to fly to Northern Ireland while still being able to count on a record in the standings affected but not knocked down by the other post-European missteps. Having said that the calculations are right to do them at the table and that the result of Switzerland-Bulgaria is a detail (so to speak) on which it is not possible to intervene, a Belfast Italy must return to find the way of the goal, on action, lost in post Wembley. Missed penalties aside, not a small detail, only two goals with Bulgaria and Switzerland, with Chiesa and Di Lorenzo. In short, what on closer inspection had already glimpsed in the triumphal journey of Europe, is now the problem (the greatest at least) full-blown. And on the other hand, if the blues have come to play the direct pass for the Qatar World Cup on the last day, it is evident that something has gone wrong.