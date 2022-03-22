Italy, two members of the staff of the National team positive for Covid: already isolated

Two new cases of Covid among staff members of the national team. Through an official note, the FIGC communicated the positivity of two subjects, who they did not come into contact with the players committed to preparing the decisive challenge for the qualifying playoffs for the Qatar 2022 World Cup against North Macedonia in the Coverciano retreat. The two positives were readily isolated and did not have the opportunity to access the sports center: “During the preventive anti-Covid checks at the entrance to the national team – reads the statement from the FIGC -, two cases of positivity to Covid were found among the staff members of the National team. Promptly, the people were isolated and the return to headquarters was organized “.

Other cases of positivity in the organizational staff

The calendar of the national team at the world playoffs

Other positive cases relating to the organizational support staff of the National team – still reads in the note from the FIGC – have emerged upon arrival of the staff in Coverciano and, also in this case, the stakeholders were isolated and not admitted to the Technical Center. A series of targeted checks, relating to positivity that emerged in the clubs of origin, continue in these days “.

