Italy U21, it’s Canestrelli show: own goal and hat-trick at the debut, 4-2 against Romania. Gol Mulattieri, double assist Colombo | First page

L’Italy Under 21 returns to the field and scores 4 more goals. Fresh from 2-0 against Ireland in qualifying for the European Championships, the Azzurrini by Paolo Nicolato they win 4-2 at the Benito Stirpe Stadium in Frosinone in the friendly test on stage at 17.30, against the Romania from Bratu. After the victory signed by Lucca-Cancellieri, Italy remains unbeaten in view of the European Championships and occupies the second place in Group F behind Sweden, +1 but with one more match. As admitted by the coach himself in the press conference on the eve, today’s friendly test was needed “to expand the squad in view of March”: space therefore for a large turnover, with the debut and the incredible hat-trick for the 2000-class defender of Crotone but owned by Empoli Simone Canestrelli, who also signs an own goal. The other Pythagorean Mulattieri, owned by Inter, and Racovitan for Romania also score. Double assist for the AC Milan player Colombo, on loan to SPAL.

5.30 pm: Italy U 21-Romania U21 4-2 – 29 ‘aut. Canestrelli (R), 42 ‘Racovitan (R), 43’ Mulattieri (I), 61 ‘, 68’ and 71 ‘Canestrelli (I)

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS:

ITALY (4-3-3): Turati (from 46 ‘Russo); Ferrarini (from 46 ‘Cambiaso), Scalvini, Canestrelli (from 1987 Okoli), Quagliata (from 46’ Parisi); Fagioli (from 62 ‘Cortinoviis), Ricci (from 62’ Rovella), Ranocchia (from 46 ‘Esposito); Mulattieri (from 62 ‘Pellegri), Piccoli (from 46’ Vignato), Cancellieri (from 62 ‘Colombo). All- Nicolato

ROMANIA (4-2-3-1): Popa (from 90 ‘Gyenge); Tirlea, Racovitan, Dragusin, Ticu (from 46 ‘Ispas); Dican, Albu; Miculescu (from 65 ‘Pitu), Popescu (from 74’ Munteanu), Tica (from 65 ‘Serban); Stoica (from 90 ‘Ilie). Herds Bratu

WARNINGS: Dican (R)

REFEREE: Osmers (Ger).

THE CHRONICLE:

76 & # 39; – Pellegri tries with a shot from the right, save Popa.

71 ‘- POKER ITALIA, CANESTRELLI AGAIN! Incredible hat-trick for the Empoli-owned powerhouse: again on a corner, again on a shot by Colombo.

68 ‘- ITALY OVERTAKE, CANESTRELLI AGAIN! Double for the class of 2000: still head, on a corner, after the shot of Colombo.

61 & # 39; – ITALY DRAW, CANESTRELLI SCORES! the Crotone defender redeems his own goal, scoring with a nice header on a fine cross by Cambiaso from the right.

56 ‘- Big hole by Fagioli for Parisi, who, face to face with the Romanian goalkeeper, shoots to the side.

52 ‘- Chancellors close to par: great left-footed shot from outside the box, Popa is still overtaken. Then Mulattieri makes a mistake from a short distance, after having turned great.

46 ‘- Off to the second leg, 6 changes in total.

45 + 1 ‘- The first half ends.

43 ‘- ITALY SHORTEN, SCORE MULATTIERI! The Crotone striker, owned by Inter, immediately scores the 1-2: good at recovering a ball on the left wing, he flies and beats Popa with a low shot, helped by the deviation of a Romanian defender.

42 ‘- DOUBLE ROMANIA! Corner from the right, Racovitan off undisturbed and with a head beaten.

35 ‘- Canestrelli tries to redeem himself with a right from distance, the ball comes out.

29 – ROMANIA IN ADVANTAGE! Cross from the right, Canestrelli in an attempt to save deposits in his own goal.

26 ‘- Big blow by Ricci from outside the area, Popa foils with a big save: Italy close to scoring.

22 ‘- Piccoli controls the area and tries the overhead kick, which is easy for Popa.

19 ‘- Cross from the left, Ranocchia gets in but gets his head too high.

2′ – He immediately tries to be seen Piccoli, who deflects on the fly on the developments of a corner: he blocks Popa.

1 ‘- The race starts.