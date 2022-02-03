Italy Under 19, the first call-up for Vergara arrives

Great news continues to arrive from the industry youth of Naples. After the promotion of last season, and an excellent first part of the championship, the azzurrini are showing everyone theirs quality. Qualities that have not gone unnoticed even from a national perspective.

Today, in fact, the FIGC communicated i summoned for the friendly match of Italy Under 19 against Turkey. Two blues on the list: Giuseppe Ambrosino and the new entry Antonio Vergara. Below is the official press release of the FIGC.

Vergara Napoli (Photo: Instagram profile)

It will be the ‘Erasmo Iacovone’ stadium on Wednesday 9 February (11.30 am) to host the friendly match of the Under 19 national team against their peers in Turkey. For this commitment, the Azzurro coach Carmine Nunziata has called up 22 players of which 16 were born in 2003 and 6 in 2004 (Riccardo Stivanello, Giacomo Faticanti, Luis Hasa, Tommaso Maressa, Tommaso Mancini and Samuele Vignato). There are two news: the first call to Azzurro came for the Napoli striker Antonio Vergara and for the Sassuolo defender, Edoardo Pieragnolo.

After the stop imposed by the protraction of the pandemic, this is the first meeting for the youth team this year, about three months after the double friendly played (in mid-November) with Hungary, which was concluded by the Azzurrini with a victory. (1-0) and a defeat (3-1).

The rally will begin on Sunday evening in Novarello and the departure to reach Taranto is scheduled for the afternoon of the following day. At the end of the game, the players will reach their respective locations.

A convincing test for the boys of Nunziata who between 23 and 29 March, in Finland, will be involved in the elite phase, included in group 5 of qualification for the European category composed, as well as from Italy, from Belgium, from Germany and from Finland: only the first classified will have access to the finals which will be played in Slovakia starting from the second half of June.

List of players called up

Goalkeepers: Sebastiano Desplanches (Milan), Gioele Zacchi (Sassuolo);

Defenders: Nicolò Bertola (Spezia), Davide Gentile (Fiorentina), Daniele Ghilardi (Hellas Verona), Gabriele Mulazzi (Juventus), Luigi Palomba (Cagliari), Edoardo Pieragnolo (Sassuolo), Riccardo Stivanello (Bologna), Riccardo Turicchia (Juventus);

Midfielders: Nicolò Cavuoti (Cagliari), Giacomo Faticanti (Rome), Samuele Giovane (Atalanta), Luis Hasa (Juventus), Tommaso Maressa (Juventus), Fabio Miretti (Juventus), Filippo Terracciano (Hellas Verona);

Forwards: Giuseppe Ambrosino (Naples), Tommaso Mancini (Vicenza), Luciano Valente (Groningen), Antonio Vergara (Naples), Samuele Vignato (Monza).