Italy Under 20, Genovese: “We won the battle in front, playing like this we can get great satisfaction”

Immediately after the match, almost still in the midst of the celebrations for the historic blue success against England (6-0, in Monigo), Riccardo Genovese – right prop, class ’02 of the Italy Under 20 -, elected man of the match for the remarkable performance in the close, the great contribution in defense and the effective work in the breakdown, he commented on the match with great satisfaction.

“We prepared the game well and it showed,” he debuted on Sky Sport, before going into more detail.

“It was an extremely tough match on a physical level, which played a lot on the closed course, where we won many free kicks. Tonight we won the battle in front, moreover against a front row with experience and more minutes played than us in the season. Yet, as mentioned, today we won “, exclaimed the front line (this year at the Parma academy) extremely enthusiastic, while keeping his feet on the ground on the prospects of the team, expected in two weeks from the complex external race in Ireland. .

“I don’t know where we can get, but by playing like this we can get great satisfaction”, concluded Genoese, before returning to celebrate with staff and teammates.

