Italy Under 20: training for the match against France

Massimo Brunello, head coach of the Italy Under 20, has officially announced the formation of the azzurrini for the debut in the Six Nations category against France on Friday evening (9 pm, Sky live) in Mont-de-Marsan.

Mediana composed by the duo Alessandro Garbisi, brother of Paolo and in the season in the field from number 9 in the Top10 with Mogliano and in URC with the Leoni, and Nicolò Teneggi opening of Roberto Manghi’s Valorugby. In the middle of the field, Fusari-Passarella, with the electric enlarged triangle Mey (colornese at the extreme) -Pani (seen on a couple of occasions as a starter with Benetton this season) -Lazzarin.

Among the forwards, captain Ferrari starts from 1 ‘in the third line, alongside one of the other vice captains such as Vintcent and the rampant class ’03 of Colorno Odiase. Second with the experienced duo Andreoli-Ortombina, players accustomed to the highest level of the Top10 respectively with Rovigo and Valorugby, and a first with Genovese, Scramoncin and Rizzoli.

Starting from the bench (5 forward and 3 trocar), among others, however, the trocar of Mogliano Giovanni Sante.

“We are expecting a combative France, driven by an audience that as always in their home will be very hot and very numerous. We know it will be very hard, for our part we have prepared the match by focusing the work on our identity “, said head coach Massimo Brunello at the same time as the announcement of the line-up, who in the morning instead talked to OnRugby of various issues relating to the blue tournament.

15 MEY Francois Carlo (HBS Colorno)

14 PANI Lorenzo (Benetton Rugby Treviso Srl)

13 PASSARELLA Dewi (Ruggers Tarvisium)

12 FUSARI Arturo (Rugby Gold Flames)

11 Filippo LAZZARIN (Petrarca Rugby)

10 TENEGGI Nicolò (Valorugby Emilia)

9 GARBISI Alessandro (Mogliano Rugby 1969 Ssd Arl)

8 FERRARI Giacomo – CAP (Capitoline Rugby Union)

7 VINTCENT Ross Michael (Ivan Francescato National Academy)

6 ODIASE David (HBS Colorno)

5 ANDREOLI Riccardo (FEMI-CZ Rovigo)

4 ORTOMBINA Alessandro (Valorugby Emilia)

3 GENOVESE Riccardo (Cus Turin)

2 SCRAMONCIN Tommaso (Petrarca Rugby)

1 Luca RIZZOLI (Capitoline Rugby Union)

Available:

16 BONAN Mattia (Rugby Rovigo Delta Srl Ssd)

17 BIZZOTTO Valerio (Rugby Bassano 1976)

18 BERNARDINELLO Matteo (Petrarca Rugby)

19 CENEDESE Giovanni (Villorba Rugby)

20 BERLESE Carlos (Ruggers Tarvisium Asd)

21 TOMASELLI Gianluca (GS Fiamme Oro Rugby Rome)

22 FORONCELLI Paul Marie (Rangers Vicenza)

23 SANTE Giovanni (Mogliano Rugby 1969)

