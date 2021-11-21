Italy-Uruguay, a bitter return to victory

A victory is a victory, but it is necessary to build something more in the shortest possible time

Twenty-six months after the last time, the Italy of rugby has finally returned to winning by beating Uruguay at Lanfranchi di Parma for 17-10.

In fact, the victory was missing from September 26, 2019, the date on which we beat Canada 48-7 at the Rugby World Cup.

Sebastian Negri, Braam Steyn, Callum Braley, David Sisi, Luca Bigi, Federico Ruzza, Carlo Canna are the names of the seven players who were there then and there on Saturday in Parma. In the 23 chosen by Crowley, Edoardo Padovani (last time with Namibia at the 2019 World Cup), Luca Morisi (with Russia in 2019), Marco Fuser (Georgia 2018), Pietro Ceccarelli (USA) had already won at least one match in Azzurro. 2016), Giovanni Licata (Fiji 2017).

Eleven of the 23 selected and seven of the 15 starters had never won a match with the national team.

The unaccustomed victory of the Azzurri is an important fact, also underlined by Michele Lamaro to the microphones of Sky immediately after the match.

Unfortunately, the extenuating circumstances for Italy’s disappointing performance against Uruguay end here: the Azzurri suffered and even risked being recovered against a team on which they should have imposed a rate equal to that imposed on Namibia and Canada at the Rugby World Cup 2019. , such is the difference in the quality of the squad and in rugby played professionally by the members of the two teams.

Instead, the coldly discouraged expressions of Kieran Crowley, episodically framed in the stands, took care of us, summing up the afternoon of the national team on the Lanfranchi lawn.

Many things can be thought of the Italian coach, but what he certainly does not lack is honest frankness. At the press conference he did not hide his disappointment and admitted that compared to the first outing against the All Blacks the team has not made progress, indeed, perhaps it has gone back.

Italy approached the game a bit like the New Zealanders had done in the first test this November, trying to move the ball from one side of the pitch to the other without going through the direct line advancement necessary to put the defense on the foot. backward. The result was a mess of comrades who put themselves under pressure with each other, isolating themselves from the supports and constantly ending up in the clutches of the South Americans, always ready to do battle at the breakdown.

In the difficulties, Italy disunited, the victim of a clear mental fragility: everyone tried to put that personal imprint on the single action, forcing that little bit more that only generated further confusion. The direction of Callum Braley and Paolo Garbisi slowly drowned in this chaos.

If the difference in potential in the two teams was clear, it was only expected that a positive event in favor of the Azzurri would finally unlock the match, and Hame Faiva’s goal seemed to finally make it possible. Instead, the marking has sat the Azzurri comfortably on their cushion by 14 points, while it has not knocked out the very obstinate Teros.

Uruguay should be given credit for being a tough, rough team, which do simple things but know each other perfectly. The technical identity forged in the successes of recent years in the American continent, crowned by the qualification for RWC 2023, makes the collective charrua of value greater than the sum of its parts. It was thus that Italy found themselves suffering terribly in the last minutes of the match and it took a reaction of pride to be able to bring home the long-awaited victory.

Precisely the last minutes of the meeting are the tenuous light from which to start again. Playing with the same clarity, precision and attitude for the other 75 minutes the result would have been completely different.

However, Saturday’s performance is very worrying. Italy is currently a team without a technical identity, with few confused ideas that perform poorly. A victory at the next Six Nations remains a gigantic chimera far from becoming reality, but it will be necessary to use the Tournament to consolidate the strategic, tactical and technical pillars of this new blue team to arrive prepared in June: Georgia and Romania will wait for the Azzurri with their claws well sharpened, they are challenges that have been waiting for years.

Lorenzo Calamai

