Italy-Uruguay, Crowley: “Let’s just keep the victory. We need to work a lot on the breakdown”

Dark faces in the Lanfranchi press room after Italy-Uruguay, with Kieran Crowley and captain Michele Lamaro who spoke on the match just won 17-10. In the opening, Lamaro, having seen the interview he had with the referee on the occasion of the yellow given to Fischetti, explained the reason for the decision: “The referee did not want to give the technical try because Fischetti was not the only man in the area. His tackle was early and therefore he took the yellow, but the proximity of other Azzurri made the referee incline not to give the 7 points to Teros ”.

Kieran Crowley intervened first on the match: “It is useless to turn around the fact that there were so many aspects that did not satisfy us. Especially in the first half final we had many chances but without collecting anything. We only save the victory, which came in a test match anyway. We lacked the desire to be direct in the advancement, Uruguay proved solid in the tackle ”.

It was then the turn of Michele Lamaro: “We give credit to our opponents who proved to be stronger than we could have expected, and very different from those seen in Padua last Sunday. We need to grow to better control certain moments of the game, with many touches in favor on 5 meters we were able to achieve only one. As captain, I too can do better at a decision-making level ”.

The third line of Benetton then spoke of the blue pack: “We were dominant in the drive but they, creating confusion and committing many fouls, somehow put us in difficulty. We have fought for a long time as individuals, not as a team: we have to work more with the collective. “

If after Italy-New Zealand a line had been drawn in the sand, now: “This line has come back – says Crowley – The difficulties are undeniable. It is important to have known the group well in these three weeks of work but I believe that, towards the Six Nations, it will be necessary to work a lot on the breakdown area “.

