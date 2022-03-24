Italy vs. North Macedonia – Match Report – 24 March, 2022

Italy could not with Macedonia and has been left out of the next World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The Italy national team will miss the World Cup for the second consecutive edition, the one in Qatar 2022after falling to North Macedonia (0-1) with a goal in Trajkovski’s added time in a match that the ‘azzurri’ dominated from the start but in which they were unable to take advantage of their chances.

catastrophe in Italy. few thought that Macedonia could surprise the current European champion, who was taken for granted in a final against Portugal. The ‘Azurra’ dominated the match, but it wasn’t enough to avoid another historic elimination in which they couldn’t with a team that shot twice between the three sticks.

Command Italy in the first time. Without complications and with ease, the defensive line found the midfielder, who moved the ball from one side to the other against a North Macedonia locked up behind, but who left spaces to combine and who had a clear plan of attack: fast counters.

Italian left back Emerson Palmierihad in his boots the first warning, when the first five minutes had not been completed, about the goal defended by the Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievskybut the shot went high.

Domenico Berardi regrets failure – Italy vs. North Macedonia Getty Images

The trio of midfielders made up of Barella, Jorginho and Verrati roamed freely at the Renzo Barberi Stadium in Palermo (Italy, south). They continually searched to make the rival defense tilt and to be able to filter the balls to the Immbole, Insigne and Berardi, who carried the danger in attack.

In this case, Berardi was the champion of the Italian offensive, but he was also the one who wasted the clearest of the first half. The attacker, who plays for Sassuolo, did not score after a gift from the Macedonian goalkeeper in the form of a failed clearance that left Berardi alone in the front, with the goalkeeper out of place. But the blow came out low and without power, which gave Dimitrievsky enough time to recover his position and maintain the tie.

Immobile He tried it in the next play, in what were the best minutes for the locals, but again he collided with the Macedonian wall, which cleared a corner, one of the six that Italy had in the first half, of the 16 that he threw throughout the match. Italy dominated and Macedonia resisted.

Macedonia He enjoyed two occasions, and could only finish one of them, in what was the only shot between the three sticks of the first act for the visitors. Today’s central defender Mancini controlled a ball poorly in what was the only ‘azzurro’ stumble, but Florenzi solved his teammate’s mistake with a providential cut on the edge of the area.

The second half began with the same script. Berardi, in great form, led the attack, but Dimitrievsky always appeared.

Verrati was the key to Italy to find the space in the plays. The PSG midfielder shone in the game, and it leaked to Berardi that, on the edge of the tangle of Macedonians, he turned skillfully but he hit high with his bad leg.

The Verrati-Berardi connection was taking effect and becoming more evident, but the goal resisted. The Sassuolo player could only congratulate the pair when he deflected his strike from the box to Verrati’s pass.

I try Macedonia entrusting themselves to the brilliance of Bhardi, but they were not enough against an Italy well planted in defense.

The Italian coach was desperate, Robert Mancini, on the bench, watching how the minutes passed and the goal did not come. The departure of Raspadori and Pellegrini, who enjoyed a clear chance with five minutes remaining, gave fresh air to Italywho continued to dominate the match.

The ghosts of the summer of 2018 began to fly over the Palermo stadium. The end was drawing near and the game went into overtime. The Italians were unable to pierce the goal of a Macedonian team, defended by a giant Dimitrievsky, who was rewarded in discount time with a great goal from outside the area.

Aleksandar Trajkovski he unblocked the match with a powerful shot from outside the area that entered very tight through Donnarumma’s right post, which he could do little. Macedonia celebrated like never before Italy he sank back into his worst nightmare while a non-existent hand from the scorer timidly protested, aware of the harsh setback to which they were being subjected.

There were still three minutes to go and Cagliari striker Joao Pedro was close to equalizing. But it was not the day. The French referee Clement Turpin whistled the end of the match and the Italy in this 2022. The ‘Azzurra’ stays out of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.