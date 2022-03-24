Italy vs North Macedonia | UEFA Repechage: Italy’s Papeln against Macedonia and for the first time in history they are left out of the World Cup in consecutive editions

Italy repeats the role and is again out of the World Cup. Prior to Russia 2018, Sweden met, but 2022 is even more surprising because it was at home, against North Macedoniathe rival a priori simplest of the draw, whatI shot twice at goal and the second time I beat Donnarumma so that the champion of the Euro remains out of Qatar 2022.

the goal of Trajkovskyin stoppage time, leads Italy to miss the World Cup finals in consecutive editions for the first time in history.

It was a survival exercise for the Macedonians. Because Italy was more, they had the clearest shots, they shot 32 times… and they didn’t score. Football is about goals, not merits, and Macedonia scored in the second that went to goal and they continue to dream. Portugal awaits you.

The clearest of the first half came in a Dimitrievski error in ball exit. The only one who will commit in the whole game. The lightning goalkeeper handed the ball to Berardi but the Sassuolo takes too long to run and when he did it was to send the ball into the hands of the Norman Macedonian goalkeeper.

The murmurs spread in the stands, the ghosts of the 2018 playoff against Sweden descended to the lawn of Renzo Barbera in Palermo.

The second half had a similar script. Verrratti remained the axis of the local team and Berardi joined the siege becoming the main offensive stiletto of the Italians. He created chances but, as in the first half, it cost him to hit. Macedonia did an incredible job of defensive resistance.

The chances continued to fall on the Italian side, but the goal did not come. And the people, the soccer players and the technical staff got nervous. As the minutes went by, on the other hand, Macedonia grew supported by Dimitrievski’s clearances and the bastion led by Musliu at the back. A resistance that had its prize in the discount, when Trajkovski (ex-Palermo, curiously) surpassed Donnarumma with an incredible right hand from outside the box.

The dreams of Italy remained on the road and those of Macedonia continued. The Balkan fans who occupied one of the Curves celebrated and the delegation of the Norman Macedonians went crazy in the box. It was not be for lowerly. They left the European champion on the road. at home

If they don’t have time just to celebrate, then the play-off final in Porto is just around the corner and they are looking for the first World Cup in their history, in Italy begins a new period of depression. Time to consider whether Wembley was not a mirage. Mancini, on the wire.