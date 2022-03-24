Italy vs North Macedonia | UEFA Repechage: Italy’s Papeln against Macedonia and for the first time in history they are left out of the World Cup in consecutive editions

Italy vs North Macedonia | UEFA playoff The Macedonians will play the ticket to Qatar against Portugal

Italy loses 1-0 to North Macedonia and is out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Reuters

Source link

