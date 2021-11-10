“Italy? We know their qualities but we want to win. Donnarumma brave and Locatelli doesn’t worry me. On glasses …”

Latest football – Yann Sommer, Switzerland and Borussia Moenchengladbach penalty savers, was decisive over Mbappé in the European Championship and over Jorginho in the first leg. These are his statements to Corriere dello Sera:

Her teammates call her Tom Cruise for her posed photos, but is it a “Mission Impossible” for Switzerland to beat Italy?

«Absolutely not, everything is possible and we have already demonstrated it against France. We know the qualities of Italy, but we want to win. It will be a great challenge for us. And we will try in every way to get the three points ».

Do you think Italy can pay the tension for this sort of playoff for the World Cup, after the playoffs lost in 2017?

“I don’t think so, because a few years have passed, the Azzurri have rebuilt a good team, with a lot of quality: they will take the field with a lot of confidence.”

Donnarumma has been elected best player of the European Championship: a satisfaction for you colleagues too?

“He deserved it, there’s no doubt about it. He is still very young, but he has already accumulated a lot of experience, between Milan, the national team and now PSG. I have always followed him, I like his courageous style, never wait-and-see: he is a great goalkeeper and it is a further challenge to play against him ».

Italy has a more offensive style. What do you think?

«We noticed it at the European Championship. But the aspect that struck me most was seeing that everyone plays for their team mate, like a real team: a decisive aspect ».

Verratti is injured, the owner will be Locatelli: bad news for you given the double at the European Championship?

“But no, I can’t wait to play. And it doesn’t matter who takes the field for Italy: in every position there are two or three strong alternatives ».

Do you always use your special glasses to train?

“I’ve used them for years: it’s a workout for the eyes, which I’ve always found useful.”