“Italy, we must be proud of who we are”

Forlì can boast a company that represents the best of Made in Italy in the world. The example of an Italy that runs, that does not stop and that looks ahead by exploring broad horizons. As the numbers testify. And the Ferretti Group, which Wednesday evening by the will of the CEO Alberto Galassi celebrated the New Year’s Eve party at the Palafiera in Forlì with an exceptional guest, Rosario Fiorello, the nicest and funniest showman on Italian television. A special gift for a special company, which also saw the greeting in video message of the Ferrari drivers, Charles Leclerc And Carlos Sainz, returning from the last test of the F1 world championship in Abu Dhabi.

Fiorello, as always, amazed, offering the employees of the nautical company (who also arrived from Ancona, Mondolfo, Sarnico, La Spezia and Cattolica) over an hour of entertainment, songs and jokes without ever falling into vulgarity, also touching topical issues (such as Sergio Mattarella’s decision to renounce the encore at the Quirinale, “with all the tributes of the sport that wins, he has the house that looks like Decathlon and the Italy of football is not qualifying because it is gufando”) and involving the spectators present.

A spiral of emotions, which has accelerated the turns of the hands of the clock with its irony and skill. The national Rosary arrived on the stage that for one evening stole the show from Forlì basketball directly from the audience, to the delight of the guests present (in the front row in addition to the lawyer Galassi, accompanied by his wife Antonella Ferrari, also the governor of Emilia Romagna Stefano Bonaccini and the mayor of Forlì Gian Luca Zattini).

The pre-show

The pre-evening (access only with super green pass and negative result of the buffer, to strengthen the level of security) saw a buffet organized inside the pavilion of the Forlì Fair as a Christmas banquet, based on lasagna with meat sauce or vegeterian, piadina with ham, squacquerone and rocket piadina, crescioni with spinach, watercress, mozzarella and tomato and panettone. The SF1000, the Ferrari that competed in the 2020 Formula One championship together with the helmets of Leclerc and Sainz, is also in plain sight and just a click away for all guests. Ferretti, through the Riva and Weichai brands, is a sponsor of the Prancing Horse in the massive car series.

Galassi: “Extraordinary company”

At 20.30 the start of the evening, with the greeting to the employees of the lawyer Galassi. “I have had the good fortune in my life to speak in front of many journalists and many customers, representing the company all over the world, but tonight (Wednesday for the reader, ed) I tremble – he began -. I am really very excited, because it is the first time that I speak in front of the families of the people who make up this extraordinary company “. With a proud tone, the CEO underlined the importance of Ferretti: “This is an incredible company and you have to travel the world to see how much it is appreciated in 84 countries and to see the applause they give us”.

There was also a mention of the efforts made during the 2020 lockdown period: “We were able to work safely in an Italy that was essentially closed and we were the first to reopen thanks to President Bonaccini, working on boats that were in phase of completion before the on-site activities reopened, gaining about three weeks to deliver them during the season. The world understood that Ferretti was able to keep its commitments and that we are a serious and refined company “. In his open-hearted speech, the lawyer Galassi wanted to thank the families of the employees, who are decisive for “maintaining a peace of mind in order to face the next day of work. And I apologize to all the children, wives, husbands, boyfriends, girlfriends and friends from whom I took away the precious time of family life “.

Then a journey through time, to highlight the growth of the company: “In 2014 96 boats were produced, in 2021 we deliver 200. We had 1,566 employees and today we are 1,633. We had a turnover of 318 million euros, almost 900 this year. How did we do it? We have invested 400 million in the development of work environments, we have created 56 new models since 2014, working better and together. We are not perfect, Italians are not perfect by definition and the Ferretti group is no exception, but we are wonderfully beautiful and incredibly good “. A company that is a symbol of Made in Italy, such as the Frecce Tricolori, of which the lawyer follows the example: “They fly in chorus and have taught us how to work in the same direction and as a team. If I’m wrong it’s right that you tell me ”.

The show between music and gags

Then the most awaited moment of the evening. “Good evening friends” was Fiorello’s debut, complete with a mask on his face. Then the event took off, with the showman ironically raising the mastery of the stage shown by Ferretti’s number one: “I’m not Galassi and it’s not easy, because he’s very good”. The performer then took off his mask, making a parody of it: “As you know (indicating the void between the audience and the stage, ed) the virus stops here. On the other side all with the mask. But will they be new? We are sure? Because at the beginning of the pandemic we immediately changed them. After two years, we keep it for several days in our pockets. In mine there is the menu of what I ate this week “.

Space for self-irony, with background music: “My name is Rosario Fiorello, I am 62 years old and I am a cool lady of the Madonna. I am so Sicilian that the northernmost relative I have is from Messina and they already call him the Swiss. I am the George Clooney of the two Sicilies, I am the anchor of national conventions, I finished fourth in the most beautiful competition in Italy, first Raoul Bova, third Luca Argentero, fourth Maria De Filippi and Galassi came sixth. There was some ‘cognonism’ towards me, but now for everyone I am showman for all occasions and serves, touch yourselves!, Even extreme unctions “.

Testing the audience thermometer, the loudest response came from Fiorello’s right side. The ironic political assist is inevitable: “Bonaccini, the right is strong”. As a good conductor of the evening he often and willingly involved the public, singing “Il mio canto libero” by Battisti and the catchphrase of summer 2021, “Mille”. He recalled when he came to Forlì in Piazza Saffi to present the broadcast broadcast on Italia Uno Karaoke, “I made anyone sing, I was an influencer, like Ferragni”.

Then again the CEO of Ferretti in the crosshairs: “Here we are at PalaGalassi, if it goes to San Siro after half an hour it is San Galassi. Is he President of the Republic on a motorboat? It would be a wonderful thing ”. Accompanied by the notes of “Finally you”, a song with which Fiorello ranked fifth in the Sanremo of 1995, he celebrated the wedding between the CEO of Ferretti and his wife Antonella, subsequently calling him to his side on stage to sing “Alice non lo sa ”by Francesco De Gregori. He celebrated the Made in Italy, the successes in the world of sport, but also remembered that “we have 90% of the works of art from all over the world in Italy. We must be proud of who we are”.

Then the ‘revelation’, always with a smile on his forehead: “I had to choose between coming here or going to Sanremo Giovani at Amadeus. But I had to earn a Pershing (one of Ferretti’s luxury boats, ed.) Of a thousand liters per hour ”. Several medleys, including songs adapted with the names of Ferretti boats, to Vasco Rossi, Mina, Orietta Berti, the 80s with “L’Italiano” by Toto Cotugno, “Su di noi” by Pupo, and “Felicità” by Al Bano and Romina, up to the grand finale dedicated to Christmas music and the 90s. Fiorello’s great talent has infected everyone. “Also this year we ate the panettone”, declared Galassi.