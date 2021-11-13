Italy, what a pity! And what a risk Donnarumma: in Belfast with Raspadori or Scamacca | First page

Two missed penalties in two direct clashes. Jorginho failed them and Italy, which could easily have been at the Qatar World Cup, beating Switzerland twice, on Monday first place and, therefore, the direct qualification, in Belfast at the home of Northern Ireland.. A place that certainly does not evoke pleasant memories given the elimination of the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, the first in which the Azzurri did not participate.

Before what has been and could have been, it is better to say what remains to be done: win first of all because Switzerland will almost certainly beat the resigned Bulgaria. Secondly, to score as many goals as possible. It is true, in fact, that we have a goal difference of more than 2, better than that of our opponents, but it is equally true that the Swiss can give the Bulgarians even four. It will therefore be essential to score one more goal e avoid double parity, of points and goals. In that case, those scored in the head-to-head matches are valid and Switzerland, who did it at the Olimpico, would qualify in our place.

Be careful though. Badly, and I am convinced that it will not go wrong, the Azzurri will reach the playoffs next March. Scalded, as we were, from Sweden four years ago, it would be appropriate to avoid them, but if that happened we would not be eliminated yet, only postponed to next spring. A scorn for the European champions? No gentlemen, just football. The glory wasn’t ephemeral, but the field each time requires you to start from scratch.

Too bad, of course. Sin, sin, sin thrice. Because, exactly as in the first leg, the opportunity was propitious and we were unable to take it at the end of a difficult match (the first half was all for our opponents) and grumpy in which we have never had very clear opportunities, nor have we built convincing actions or given emotions like at the European Championship.

Italy could have won and, perhaps, it would also have done so with merit, but the way, that, shouldn’t have been different from a long shot, a free-kick or a penalty.

AND the penalty, after many sighs and protests, arrived in the 87th minute when Ulisses Garcia, substitute for the injured Ricardo Rodriguez, the Turin player who came out in the 69th minute, pushed Domenico Berardi into the area who, in turn, had replaced Belotti in the 58th minute.

At first, the referee Taylor, not at all English, judged the contact not foul and let him play. Rather, it was his fellow countrymen in the Var who attracted his attention so that he would go and review what had happened. Nine times out of ten, when a referee submits to the Var he changes his first decision and so it was also for Taylor.

A rigor, therefore, that Jorginho, despite the precedents and some timid requests from the Church, went to pull apparently sure of himself. Unfortunately, however, the result was a lopsided shot that ended well over the crossbar.

Now the question that everyone is asking is the following: Should Mancini change penalty taker? Given the recent results (mistakes with England in the European Championship and in Basel against Switzerland), probably yes. And, perhaps, the idea must have crossed his mind to the coach if it is true, as it is true, that before Jorginho’s decision, he called out to Chiesa. However, if not on the former viola boy, it would have been possible to bet on Bonucci who is almost infallible from the spot. Or on Berardi himself, very good in Sassuolo and beyond. Certainly there weren’t many others on the pitch because, just before, Insigne had come out, another who in his team does the penalty.

Having said that, in retrospect, everyone can say everything, even the most shameful iniquities because they are not motivated and not in need of proven proof, Italy even risked the patatrac in the recovery, when a mistake with Donnarumma’s feet allowed Zakaria to touch towards the goal where, luckily, Bonucci was placed, whom he saved.

If the penalty could have said Italy, the first half was completely in the hands of Switzerland who not only scored (11 ‘) with Widmer (Okafor’s assist escaped from Acerbi), but he could have doubled at least three times: with a round shot by Okafor himself, another shot by Shaqiri and a header by Schar, saved in two halves by Donnarumma.

Italy lacked at least three things: pressing, ball possession and precision in passing. Defensive positioning and doubling are also bad, almost non-existent, when the Swiss brought many men into the Italian area.

The Swiss dominance was first interrupted, quite occasionally, by a big break by Emerson who put Jorginho (deflected shot) and Barella (shot blocked by Sommer) one step away from equalization and then from a conclusion, also in turn, of the Church.

Switzerland, far from waiting to restart, played the game until half-time and the draw – also validated after consultation with the Var – of Di Lorenzo (with a header) on a free-kick assist from Insigne. A goal signed by Napoli and that seemed to open, in the second half, a whole different game.

Our coach removed Belotti and Locatelli in the 58th minute to insert Berardi and Tonali. If in the case of the midfielders nothing has changed (apart from that Tonali seemed more on the ball), in attack Insigne made a fake center forward with Berardi on the right and Chiesa moved to the left.

Only one real chance (Insigne’s shot, deflected, and saved by Sommer with an inconspicuous part of the body), but certainly there was greater brilliance, a higher pace, greater precision and the ability to put the Switzerland almost completely in their own half. The outsiders, Berardi and Chiesa, those who did better, both for movements (the Sassuolo player) and for anger and will (Juve’s). Di Chiesa, among other things, the last shot (also high) before the penalty.

Italy, which finished with Cristante (for Barella), Raspadori (for Insigne) and Calabria (for Emerson) on the field, is short of breath. Belfast will need more momentum. And goals are needed. If I were Mancini, I would think of Raspadori and Scamacca. The current Belotti cannot do more.

THE TABLE:

Italy-Switzerland 1-1

Scorers: 12 ‘Widmer, 36’ Di Lorenzo.

ITALY (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Emerson (80 ‘Calabria); Barella (69 ‘Cristante), Jorginho, Locatelli (58’ Tonali); Chiesa, Belotti (58 ‘Berardi), Insigne (80’ Raspadori). CT. Mancini.

SWITZERLAND (4-2-3-1): Sommer; Widmer, Akanji, Schar, Rodriguez (68 ‘Garcia); Freuler, Zakaria; Steffen (69 ‘Imeri), Shaqiri (79’ Sow), Vargas (86 ‘Zeqiri); Okafor (79 ‘Frei). CT. Yakin.

Referee: Taylor (England).