Italy, what it takes to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup – Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

Mancini’s national team must win at all costs and must score the most goals to make the goal difference count against Switzerland

Jorginho’s missed penalty in the 89th minute, in the Olimpico match against Switzerland (1-1, Friday 12 November), could cost him dearly to Roberto Mancini’s Italy. For the first place in the group – and the direct qualification to Qatar 2022 – it will not be enough to win in Belfast against Northern Ireland Monday 15th November. You will have to pay attention to the result of Lucerne between Swiss and Bulgaria. Because in case of the same result between Italy and Switzerland (so if both win, draw or lose) it will be necessary to look at the goal difference and the goals scored.

Italy ahead for overall goal difference (+11 vs +9 for the Swiss), the first element that you look at in the event of a tie. Followed by the number of goals scored in the group (12 against 10). But beware of certain combinations. For example, if Italy wins 1-0 and Switzerland wins 4-0, the goal difference would be favorable to the Swiss, but in the event of a draw in both matches goal difference would benefit us.

Other case: if Italy wins 2-1 and Switzerland 3-0 the Azzurri pass for the highest number of goals scored with the same goal difference. But there is more: with our 1-0 and theirs 3-0, therefore with the same goal difference and goals scored, it would still be Switzerland who would qualify. The third criterion concerns, in fact, the goals scored away in head-to-head matches and Italy drew 0-0 in Basel, while in the same way as the Olimpico, Switzerland scored a goal that could prove decisive.