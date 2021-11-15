Sports

Italy will have to play the play-offs to qualify for the World Cup

The men’s national football team drew 0-0 in Belfast against Northern Ireland, thus missing the direct qualification for the World Cup in Qatar next year. Italy were first in qualifying group C but with Belfast’s draw they were overtaken by Switzerland, who simultaneously won 4-0 in Lucerne against Bulgaria.

1. Swiss 18 (+13) *
2. Italy 16 (+11)
3. northern Ireland 9 (-1)
4. Bulgaria 8 (-8)
5. Lithuania 3 (-14)

* goal difference

As runner-up in its group, Italy has therefore qualified for the play-offs, which for this edition of the World Cup will be organized in the form of a twelve-team playoff: of these, only three will qualify in Qatar for next winter. The play-off draws are scheduled for November 26, while the matches will be played in March 2022. So far, in addition to Italy, North Macedonia, Portugal, Poland, Russia, Scotland and Sweden are also certain to participate.

