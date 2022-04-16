Italy will send more weapons to Kiev: the decree is working (but it will be classified)

A two-stroke Europe. Which accelerates the shipment of weapons to Kiev but is instead waiting for the Russian oil embargo.

The first front, on the other hand, leaves no room for hesitation, because the Moscow offensive in Donbass is expected for Tuesday or Wednesday, deadline by which any supplies must arrive. In particular, those of NATO, which is working on how to send – by train or by plane – tanks to Ukraine. The Italian supplies, on the other hand, will arrive later, because the inter-ministerial decree of Defense, Foreign Affairs and the Economy should not see the light before the middle of next week. It too – like the first provision at the beginning of March – will remain classified and can only be viewed by Copasir.

The second front, that of energy, is affected by the times of politics. And for this reason Europe – this time more by choice than by real hesitation – has decided to move with caution. If the conflict continues, in fact, almost everyone in Brussels – including NATO leaders – is convinced that a Russian oil embargo is essentially inevitable. Indeed, it is impossible for the Old Continent to continue to pay almost one billion euros a day in energy bills to Moscow (650 million for gas and 350 for oil). All money – Draghi also pointed out several times – does nothing but finance the military invasion of Ukraine.

The crux, however, are the times. For two reasons. The first is that on April 24, France will grapple with the presidential ballot between Macron and Le Pen. And all the European chancelleries, given the situation of great overall instability, hope that there will be continuity in the Elysée. Opening the debate on the Russian oil embargo, on the other hand, would risk fueling the electoral campaign of the leader of the Rassemblement National who, not surprisingly, just yesterday spoke of “manipulation of the vote”. The second is that Germany needs time to digest its green light. That as far as oil is concerned, it should eventually come. On the other hand, the scenario on the gas front is different, given that the Germans import 49% of their needs from Russia and, therefore, closing the gas taps in a short time is a difficult path. An issue that Chancellor Scholz has already informally referred to his European partners. On the other hand, it is no mystery that Berlin is not at all receptive on this point, so much so that Zelensky did not hesitate to use very harsh words towards Germany.

Meanwhile, the EU Commission has rejected – with a preliminary opinion – the decree signed on March 31 by Putin. According to the Brussels legal offices, in fact, Moscow’s claim that gas supplies be paid in rubles on ad hoc accounts at Gazprombank violates the sanctions adopted by the EU against Russia, given that the legal framework of the contracts already stipulated that expressly provide for payment to be made in dollars (or – but not always – in euros).

But it is on the supplies of armaments that, in these hours, the West is aiming. With the awareness that the next few hours could be decisive for the fate of the Donbass and, perhaps, of the entire conflict between Russia and Ukraine. This is why NATO is working to send tanks to the Ukrainian border and why Italy is finalizing a second inter-ministerial decree to send weapons. Including anti-tank missiles, Lince armored vehicles and ammunition. A provision, explains Undersecretary of Defense Mulé, which “will arrive in the next few days”.