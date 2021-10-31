Italy with the 90 days of the Family Act will do better than France, UK, Belgium, Ireland and Switzerland- Corriere.it

For now Italy is in the last positions regarding paternity leave, but with the 90 days provided for by the Family Act it would still do better than France, Belgium, United Kingdom, Ireland and Switzerland. The investigation by the law firm Daverio & Florio photographs and analyzes the differences between parental leave in various European and non-European countries. Among those analyzed, to date only Spain, Germany and Sweden follow the European guidelines and ensure fairness of treatment. The time has also come for Italy to adapt to European standards on parental leave, as recently announced by the Minister for Equal Opportunities and the Family, Elena Bonetti. Already at the beginning of the year, the mandatory days of paternity were increased from 3 to 10, a value however lower than in other countries. But starting from 2022 they could gradually rise from 10 to 90, according to the provisions introduced in the Family Act, which is close to approval in Parliament. A measure that has as its final purpose to reduce the “gender gap” in the workplace, or to equalize the positions of mothers and fathers in terms of costs incurred by employers in the face of new births.

In Spain 112 days and in Germany 1,095 for the 2 parents But if Italy is about to give new fathers about 3 months of leave, how do other countries behave? An answer comes from the analysis carried out by the law firm Daverio & Florio, which in Italy represents Innangard, the international network specialized in labor law, which investigated the different measures applied in 10 countries, regarding paternity leave. The increase in Italy to 90 days for fathers would reduce the gap with more virtuous countries such as Spain (up to 112 days for both), Sweden (480 days to be divided between the two parents), and Germany (up to 1,095 days for both), nations that set the same rights for mothers and fathers on the period of leave in accordance with European guidelines, according to which at the birth of a child both parents are entitled to at least 4 months of leave each.



In Belgium, Ireland, UK and Switzerland there is no equality for fathers Equality that, on the contrary, in other countries (including Italy) does not exist: in Belgium the days of leave for new fathers are 15, in Ireland and the United Kingdom they are 10 and in Switzerland 14. In France the days are recently increased to 25, but still do not reach the level of mothers. “Italy is making giant steps in the process of equalizing workers’ rights – comments Bernardina Calafiori, founding partner of the Daverio & Florio Law Firm and vice president of Innangard. First with the extension of paternity to 10 mandatory days and now with this new measure of the Family Act, although we are waiting to see if it will be fully approved. We must not underestimate the cost of the entire operation which in fact, as Minister Bonetti specified, will be gradual, but it is true that this is the time to make courageous choices in line with European standards, as we can count on the substantial help of the Pnrr. ” Loading... Advertisements

In Germany, parents can leave their jobs for up to 3 years If Italy is starting to take the first steps in the direction of implementing more inclusive and equal employment policies, it is Spain that in 2021 has the merit of having shortened the treatment gap between workers when it comes to talking of children. From 1 January, Spanish parental leave has been set for both parents up to 16 weeks (112 days), paid at 100%. The Scandinavian countries have been providing for parity in the leave granted for years: Sweden is an example of this. Here, at the birth of the child, both parents have the right to share 480 days, 60 of which are compulsory for one of the two and the remaining 420 freely divided between the couple, remunerated at 80% of the salary. In Germany, too, there is equal treatment between mother and father: both when they have a child can leave work for a maximum of 3 years (1,095 days), during which they receive parental allowance from the state, for a maximum of 14 months. combined between the two, equivalent to approximately 67% of your net salary with a minimum of 300 and a maximum of 1,800 euros per month.

The other countries: France passed to 25 days from the beginning of July Time of novelty in France, where from 1 July paternity leave has increased from 11 (18 in case of multiple births) to 25 days (32 for multiple births) in total, of which 4 days are mandatory, with salary scaled according to the type of worker’s contract. In the Netherlands, at the birth of a child, the father receives 1 week paid and 5 weeks (35 days) unpaid leave to be taken within the first 6 months after childbirth. Finally, in Belgium, fathers are entitled to 15 days of leave to be taken within 4 months from the day of the child’s birth, in Ireland and the United Kingdom the compulsory leave is equivalent to 10 working days, while in Switzerland, the leave introduced only in 2021 is equivalent to 14 days, paid at 80%, to be taken within 6 months of birth. Each country then differs according to the case. In Ireland, for example, a distinction is made between maternity / paternity before and shortly after birth and subsequent parental leave, granted up to a maximum of 5 weeks (25 days) paid for each parent during the first two years of the child’s life or, in case of adoption, within two years. In the United Kingdom, however, the father can obtain, in addition to the 10 foreseen, other days of leave taken from those originally due to the mother.

