Italy with the CNR enters the network of quantum computers of IBM – Technologies

Twenty quantum computers including the innovative Eagle with a powerful 127 qubit processor: the IBM network is now available to researchers of the National Research Council (Cnr) as powerful new scientific research tools with applications in many fields, from understanding of the physical world to the design of new drugs.

“The CNR is the first Italian institution to participate in IBM’s Quantum Network”, announced the president of the CNR, Maria Chiara Carrozza. “This agreement – he added – opens up the possibility of cooperation with prestigious international partners who carry out research in the quantum technologies sector and provides our researchers and the development of the country with a very advanced frontier tool, capable of marking a revolutionary turning point in different sectors, starting from the IT one “.

Access to the powerful network of 20 quantum computers, including an Eagle quantum system with the latest 127 qubit processor, is especially intended for researchers at the Institute of High Performance Computing and Networking (Cnr-Icar) and the Institute of Informatics and Telematics (Cnr-Iit) but in the future it may be extended to all other Cnr institutes. “Quantum computation in the next few years will make it possible to find solutions to scientific and applicative problems considered unsolvable with the current supercomputing systems”, said the director of Cnr-Icar, Giuseppe De Pietro.

“This will involve a radical change in the way of thinking about the design of algorithms and software, opening up new fields of research,” added De Pietro. An enormous variety of possible applications: “from models to accurately simulate the physical world, and eventually design better drugs and materials – added Alessandro Curioni, director of IBM Research for Europe – to tools to tackle complex optimization problems such as those related to climate and finance modeling “.