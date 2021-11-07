Italy without Chiellini and Bonucci, Juve without 14 players

TURIN- The flat rate by Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci (resentment for the captain, muscle fatigue for the second) against Fiorentina also creates problems for the coach of the Italy Roberto Mancini that will have to renounce against the Juventus wall for the difficult challenge, valid for the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar in 2022, against the Swiss (Friday at the Olimpico in Rome), with which the Azzurri share the top of group C, at 14 points. The two defenders they will respond to the summons from Italy and after medical examinations a Coverciano they should return to Turin . Without them, and without Moise Kean , who will return from the injury after the break, only remain three the bianconeri who will wear the blue: Manuel Locatelli , Federico church and Federico Bernardeschi they will also be available for Italy’s trip to Northern Ireland (Monday 15 at Windsor Park in Belfast).

Juve, Allegri without 14 bianconeri

In total they are 14 the Juventus players who will leave for ten days there Keep going: the Polish Wojciech is also missing from the list Szczesny, called up by coach Paulo Sousa for the matches against Andorra and Hungary, but the goalkeeper yesterday has skipped Fiorentina, stopped by a bruise to the cost which instructed him to reach out and then parry. He should show up in the Polish retreat, but then rejoin Italy. […] All will end their commitments on Tuesday and will be available to Allegri Thursday 18 November.

