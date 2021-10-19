News

Italy woke up, an opportunity not to be missed

Pieremilio Gadda

For Vittorio Gaudio, asset management development director of Banca Mediolanum, our country can take advantage of exceptionally favorable conditions to change the trajectory of future growth. Meanwhile, on the markets, China and inflation are holding the stage

Italy presents “an extraordinary window of opportunity”, says Gaudio. It can count on an expansionary monetary policy, made up of low rates and superabundant liquidity, again for 2022 and perhaps 2023.

The correction in China opens up opportunities for those moving in a longer-term logic

Inflation continues to scare. The flare-up that sparked expectations of price growth in the spring had only apparently subsided. We must not let our guard down.

It is true that most experts emphasize the transitory nature of inflationary pressures. And this would justify a still soft, reassuring attitude from a market perspective, on the part of the monetary authorities. Even those that are preparing for a normalization of ultra-expansive measures. But “some signs suggest a change in trajectory: inflation could be less transitory than one might imagine. It can be read in the numbers of some raw materials, in logistics, in the bottlenecks that are increasingly evident in production and global supply chains “, notes Vittorio Gaudio, asset management development director of Mediolanum Bank.

The specter of inflation

Let’s clarify: it is not the eve of a hyperinflationary scenario, as you feared some time ago, Michael Burry, the famous hedge fund manager played by Christian Bale in the film The Big Short, even going so far as to evoke the ruinous German Weimar Republic of the 1920s. It would be a disaster for bonds and beyond. “But it would still be a mistake to underestimate a trend that has non-trivial implications in portfolios,” says Gaudio. Especially if you look at some sectors. “In the automotive sector and in some food companies, for example, there is already a squeeze of margins. In the coming months, stock picking, the choice of stocks to invest in, will make the difference.

Let us always remember that companies with a strong brand are less vulnerable, because they are able to pass on at least part of the price increase to the consumer ”, observes the manager. The names that can benefit from the increase in commodity prices they represent, according to the manager, a good hedge, to keep in the portfolio. “But in a long-term perspective, you can’t do without exposure to areas of greatest growth, such as technology and digital. Favored, moreover, by the huge flows of capital linked to the National Recovery and Resilience Plans “.

Italy as an investment thesis

In this scenario, Italy presents “an extraordinary window of opportunity”, says Gaudio. It can count on an expansionary monetary policy, made up of low rates and superabundant liquidity, again for 2022 and perhaps 2023. A real boon.

Which is added to extraordinarily accommodating fiscal policies, to a political leadership that boasts great international credibility and to the characteristics of our productive fabric: Italy is an economy of SMEs, which are doing well in a context of recovery of growth global. We are a cyclical market, with a strong export vocation and a lot of manufacturing. We have the responsibility to guarantee a productive use of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan: if we know how to make “good” debt, as Draghi himself defined it, we could witness an important paradigm shift, in favor of an increase in productivity, fueled from strong investments in infrastructures and digital.

Be careful though ”, he warns. “This window of opportunity for Italy is timed. It doesn’t end tomorrow, but it won’t last forever ”.

China squeezed between two fires

Meanwhile, the markets seem to be weighed down by concerns about China, squeezed between two fires. On the one hand, the campaign of Xi Jinping to put order in a series of sectors that have grown at a slow pace, invoking the mantra of “common prosperity”, shared wealth.

On the other hand, the threatening cracks in the real estate sector reappeared with the construction giant crisis Evergrande. “The Chinese political elite does not want to dismantle the gears of growth, but to give space to other sectors and to a more sustainable trajectory. The correction opens up opportunities for those who are moving in a longer-term logic ”. And perhaps in the end the very slowdown of the Dragon, which many observers believe inevitable, could also reassure those who stir the specter of inflation.

Article taken from the October issue of We Wealth – Magazine

Loading...
Pieremilio Gadda

Director of We Wealth magazine editorial director of the We Wealth editorial team. Born in Brescia, professional journalist, he graduated in International Relations from the Catholic University of Milan. In the past he coordinated the editorial staff of Forbes Italia and also collaborates with the Economics of Corriere della Sera and Milano Finanza.

