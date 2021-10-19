Italy woke up, an opportunity not to be missed

Inflation continues to scare. The flare-up that sparked expectations of price growth in the spring had only apparently subsided. We must not let our guard down. continues to scare. The flare-up that sparked expectations of price growth in the spring had only apparently subsided. We must not let our guard down. It is true that most experts emphasize the transitory nature of inflationary pressures. And this would justify a still soft, reassuring attitude from a market perspective, on the part of the monetary authorities. Even those that are preparing for a normalization of ultra-expansive measures. But “some signs suggest a change in trajectory: inflation could be less transitory than one might imagine. It can be read in the numbers of some raw materials, in logistics, in the bottlenecks that are increasingly evident in production and global supply chains “, notes Vittorio Gaudio, asset management development director of Mediolanum Bank.

The specter of inflation

Michael Burry, the famous hedge fund manager played by Christian Bale in the film The Big Short, even going so far as to evoke the ruinous German Weimar Republic of the 1920s. It would be a disaster for bonds and beyond. "But it would still be a mistake to underestimate a trend that has non-trivial implications in portfolios," says Gaudio. Especially if you look at some sectors. "In the automotive sector and in some food companies, for example, there is already a squeeze of margins. In the coming months, stock picking, the choice of stocks to invest in, will make the difference. Let us always remember that companies with a strong brand are less vulnerable, because they are able to pass on at least part of the price increase to the consumer ", observes the manager. The names that can benefit from the increase in commodity prices they represent, according to the manager, a good hedge, to keep in the portfolio. "But in a long-term perspective, you can't do without exposure to areas of greatest growth, such as technology and digital. Favored, moreover, by the huge flows of capital linked to the National Recovery and Resilience Plans ".

Italy as an investment thesis