The Italian national football team has won the European sports championships, which began in August. Italy, coached by Davide Giuliano, beat Sweden 41 to 14 in the final which was played in Malmö, Sweden. It is yet another continental team victory for Italy, which in recent months has won the European football and volleyball championships for men and women.

The Blue Team, the name by which the national football team is known, played a practically perfect final: they finished the first two quarters of the game with a score of 34-0 and in the second half managed to maintain the advantage.

Italy reached the final after the cancellation of the semifinal against France, last August 7, due to some infections discovered among the players of the French national team. For the Italian national football team it is the third European title after the victories in 1983 and 1987.