Italy’s direct qualification for the 2022 World Cup fades: 0 to 0 with Northern Ireland. We go to the playoffs

Nothing to do, the direct qualification of the Azzurri to the World Cup in Qatar fades. We will go to the playoffs. The European champions led by coach Roberto Mancini after last Friday’s draw against Switzerland, in the last qualifying match of group C against Northern Ireland at Windsor Park in Belstaf, draw again: 0 to 0. But what determined the failure of the national team was the victory of Switzerland who beat Bulgaria 4 to 0, thus finishing at the top of the classification in group C, overcoming Italy and gaining direct access to the next World Cup in Qatar in 2022. Immediately after the match, however, Mr. Mancini wanted to reassure the fans: “We will go to the World Cup March and maybe we’ll win them too. We just need to rediscover what has distinguished us up to now: if one thinks that we missed two penalties in the decisive matches, it means that the group was kept in control, but if you don’t take advantage of the opportunities it is clear that you can face difficulties ” . In short, do not throw in the towel. Mancini asks his “maximum concentration until March and the prompt recovery of forces: we will prepare well and go to the World Cup from there. This – he continues – is such a moment, we find it hard to score even though we have the game in hand ».

What happens to the Azzurri now?

Italy will have to face the playoffs, whose draws will take place next November 26 in Zurich. They will indeed 13 the European national teams that will be able to compete in Qatar. Ten of these are the winners of the qualifying group stage. However, they remain three places. They will be contending for them 12 national. Ten (Italy, Austria, Wales, Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Russia, Sweden, Scotland) are those who finished second in the group stages, to which are added the two national teams with the best positioning according to the ranking of the Nations League. The twelve teams will then be divided into 3 tournaments four-team: who will win the one-off matches between the 24 and 25 March and the 28 and 29 March 2022 in the three mini-tournaments of the playoffs he will fly to Qatar. In short, for the European Champions, participation in the next world championships is not yet excluded, even if the Azzurri seem to be more and more tension linked to the specter of failure to qualify for Russia 2018. Of course, the national team has radically changed since then. Coach Mancini has the task, in recent months, of motivating his team and bringing them back to the splendor that led them to conquer the last European championship.

