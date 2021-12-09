Itas beats the Iranians and is already in the semifinals! – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

1.47: That’s all for tonight. Thanks for following us and goodnight

1.46: The last match of group B is scheduled for tomorrow at 0.30 between Itas Trentino and Sada Cruzeiro, the first place in the group is up for grabs, in all probability, the possibility of avoiding Civitanova in the semifinal

1.45: Only one player in double figures for the Foolad, Esfandiar with 10 points. At Itas the top scorer is Lavia with 16 points, followed by Michieletto with 15 and Kaziyski with 10

1.44: A good match for Itas, driven by its high ball forwards, Michieletto, Lavia and Kaziyski. A few mistakes too many in the service of Italian training

1.43: In just over an hour Lorenzetti’s team overcomes the Foolad Sirjan 3-0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-19) and gains access to the Club World Cup in the semifinals. One-way match that the people from Trentino dominated at the start and at the end, while they suffered a bit in the second set, winning a comeback 25-22

25-19 Lisinac’s first half !!! Trento is in the semifinals! 3-0 victory over Foolad Sirjan who is eliminated

24-19 the wall of Jelveh on Lisinac

24-18 First half Jelveh

24-17 Foul Lisinac

24-16 Vincente Lavia from the second line in parallel

23-16 Error in the Trento service

23-15 Vincente Kaziyski from zone 4

22-15 Behboodi of second intention

22-14 First half of the new entry D’Heer

21-14 Winning on the hands of the wall Esfandiar’s attack from zone 4

21-13 The narrow diagonal of Michieletto from zone 4

20-13 Tashakori’s first half on the net

19-13 Error of the Foolad on the reconstruction after the defense on Podrascanin

18-13 Foolad Wall on Lavia

18-12: Esfandiar’s missile in the stands

17-12 Foolad misunderstanding error

16-12 Error in the Trento service

16-11 Vincente Lavia from zone 4

15-11 Error in the Trento service

15-10 First half Lisinac

14-10 First half Tashakori

14-9 Foolad service error

13-9 Invasion of Trento

13-8 Foolad service error

12-7 Lavia’s hand out from the second line

11-7 Murooooooooooooo Podrascaniiiiiiiiiiiiiin

10-7 Vincente Esfandiar from zone 4

10-6 First half Jelveh

10-5 First half Lisinac

9-5 The wall of Jelveh on Lavia

9-4 Error in the Trento service

9-3 Aceeeeeeeeeeee Kaziyskiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

8-3 The parallel of Lavia from zone 4

7-3 First half Jelveh

7-2 First half Lisinac

6-2 Out the attack of Sadeghi from zone 4

5-2 Foolad service error

4-2 Error in the Trento service

4-1 Lavia’s pipe

3-1 Hand out in the first half Tashakori

3-0 Michieletto’s serve sends the opponent’s reception into a tailspin

2-0 Michieletto’s pipe

1-0 Hand out from zone 4 by Kaziyski

25-22 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee Laviaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa. Thus ends the second set with the comeback of Itas

24-22 Hand out of Michieletto from zone 4

23-22 Esfandiar winning from zone 4

23-21 First half Lisinac

22-21 Blagojevic’s hand out from zone 2

22-20 The parallel of Michieletto from zone 4

21-20 Foolad invasion

20-20 Lavia’s dribble is on the net

20-19 Error in the Trento service

20-18 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeeee Sbertoliiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

19-18 Kaziyski’s hand out from zone 4

18-18 Error in the Trento service

18-17 Kaziyski second wall from zone 4

17-17 error in the Trento service

17-16 Hand out of Michieletto from zone 4

16-16 Hand out Blagojevic from the second line

16-15 Vincente Lavia from zone 2

15-15 Error in the Trento service

15-14 Michieletto !!! Winning diagonally from zone 4

14-14 Blagojevic error from zone 2

13-14 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeee Lisinaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaac

12-14 Vincente Michieletto from zone 4

11-14 Vincente Michieletto from zone 4

10-14 First half behind Jelveh

10-13 first half Lisinac

9-13 First half of Jelveh

9-12 Narrow diagonal of Kaziyski from zone 4

8-12 Blagojevic winning from the second line in parallel

8-11 Hand out Kaziyski from zone 4

7-11 Error in the Trento service

7-10 Foolad service error

6-10 Ace Esfandiar

6-9 Esfandiar’s pipe. Foolad raised in service

6-8 First half Tashakori

6-7 The narrow diagonal of Michieletto

5-7 Tashakori’s winning attack from the center

5-6 Error in the Trento service

5-5 The parallel of Michieletto from zone 4

4-5 Esfandiar’s free ball

4-4 Hand out of Blagojevic from zone 2

4-3 Lavia’s hand out dribbling from zone 4

3-3 First half Jelveh

3-2 Hand out Kaziyski from zone 4

2-2 Error in the Trento service

2-1 Murooooooooooo Kaziyskiiiiiiiiiiiii

1-1 First half of Tashakori behind the wall out

1-0 Diagonal of Michieletto without wall from zone 4

25-18 Time foul of the Foolad and thus the first set ends

24-18 Tashakori’s winning attack

24-17 Pipe by Lavia

23-17 Error in the Trento service

23-16: Murooooooooooooo Podrascaniiiiiiiiin

22-16 Error in the Itas service

22-15: Vincente Lavia from zone 2

21-14 Vincente Lavia diagonally from zone 2

20-14 First half Tashakori

20-13 First half Lisinac

19-13 Mano out Esfandiar from zone 4

19-12 Aceeeeeeeee Sbertoliiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

18-12 Foolad service error

17-12 Ace Blagojevic

17-11 Out of Lavia’s attack from zone 2

17-10 First half Tashakori

17-9 Foolad error

16-9 Mano out Jelveh

16-8 First half Podrascanin

15-8 Error in the Trento service

15-7 Michieletto’s diagonal from zone 4

14-7 Sadeghi’s diagonal from zone 4

14-6 Podrascanin’s free ball

13-6 Podrascanin’s hand out after Kaziyski’s great defense

12-6 Foolad service error

11-6 Error in the Trento service

11-5 Lavia’s freeball wall

10-5 Mano out Lavia from zone 4

9-5 Hand out Esfandiar

9-4 Hand out of Lavia from zone 4

8-4 Muroooooooooo Lisinaaaaac

7-4 Behboodi’s dribble foul

6-4 Winning the parallel of Esfandiar from zone 4

6-3 First half Lisinac

5-3 Esfandiar’s attack on the net

4-3 Kaziyski’s narrow diagonal from zone 4

3-3 Blagojevic’s wall

3-2 The wall of Esfandiar

3-1 Error in the Michieletto service

3-0 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee Michielettoooooooooooooooo

2-0 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeee Michielettoooooooooooooo

1-0 Out the attack of Esfandiar

9.28: Training confirmed for Itas Trentino

9.25: Training with different elements of international level: the Serbian spiker Aleksandar Blagojevic, the Iranian central Armin Tashakori, the setters: the Iranian Alireza Behboudi and the Estonian Markkus Keel and the Iranian free Mostafa Heydari.

9.22: On the other side of the network the Iranians of Sirjan Fooland, a team not to be underestimated even if certainly lower than the Lorenzetti team

9.19: The Trentino players will take to the field in full force, having recovered in extremis Alessandro Michieletto from the ankle injury that had kept him stationary a few weeks ago and Lorenzetti should insist with the scheme that sees Daniele Lavia in the role of opposite with tasks in reception and Kazyiski and Micheieletto in the band.

0.15: Last night the first match of the group was played which saw Sada Cruzeiro, the host team, beat the Iranians of Foolad Sirjan 3-0. Therefore, winning today with any score, Trento would have the certainty of qualifying for the semifinal

0.13: It is the debut match at the world championship for Itas Trentino which is the team that boasts the most victories in this event, no less than five, and is hunting for the sixth triumph

0.10: Goodnight to the friends of OA Spot and welcome to the live live of the fourth challenge of the Club World Cup that sees Itas Trentino and Foolad Sirjan face off

