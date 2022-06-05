Itatí Cantoral breaks the silence and talks about the new ‘Soraya Montenegro’ in “Los Ricos Tambien Lloran” with Fabiola Guajardo

Itatí Cantoral He brings under his arm the premiere this week in the United States of “La Mexicana y el Güero” alongside Juan Soler, with whom he shared good experiences behind the scenes, between mate and coffee, in addition to giving his opinion on the new “Soraya Montenegro ”, iconic villain who catapulted her to fame in the genre and who now plays Fabiola Guajardo in the version of “Los Ricos Tambien Lloran”, the new remake of “María la del Barrio”.

“I have great anecdotes with my partner. Coffee, in addition to Cuban coffee, which is my favorite, Juan Soler takes second place, the best coffee in the morning and mate. I shared mate with him, a mate that he always made me in the morning. He is a gentleman and always mate and coffee and well, we also had falls on a horse, without meaning to the horse went crazy and we fell, ”he recalled.

“It’s very nice to work with colleagues who get along well and I feel very fortunate to have shared this great experience of ‘La Mexicana y el Güero’ with him.”

What do you think of the new ‘Soraya Montenegro’?

Fabiola Guajardo is already doing it with wonderful success. She is a friend that I love very much, we worked together in theater in Mexico and we made a dumbbell and I love her, I send her a kiss, she is doing an incredible Soraya.

Did you give him any advice?

He went to visit me in the dressing room and we have some very nice photos on Instagram, and he didn’t ask me for any advice, I don’t have to give him anything. On the contrary, I asked her, and she is great as an actress, she is more beautiful than ever doing an endearing “Soraya Montenegro”.

But didn’t he ask you anything?

No, we don’t ask each other anything else, we just congratulate each other and hug each other because she’s not copying the character, she’s not imitating me, she’s making her creation.

