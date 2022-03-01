Itatí Cantoral defends Belinda after breaking up with Christian Nodal: “Don’t mess with her”

Mexico City.- After announcing the break between Belinda and Christian NodalVarious issues have surfaced regarding the reason for their separation, including infidelity, the Mexican singer’s tattoo and, of course, the expensive wedding ring.

And as expected, some entertainment artists have come out to give their opinion on said romance, of which the interpreter stands out Itatí Cantoral, who was questioned by local media regarding the private life of the pop singer.

During the interview, the soap opera actress stressed that people’s lives should not be harassed by the spotlight of the show and that no one can give an opinion about it. That is why she defended the singer of ‘The Dance of the Toad’ and asked the press to leave her alone.

I love Belinda, don’t mess with her. I defend her, I defend Belinda, “she said in front of the cameras.

Previously, Belinda made it clear to the press that she would defend herself legally, because they have been defaming and attacking her regarding her private life and that such acts will not be overlooked.

Source: The Sun Rises