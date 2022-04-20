Itatí Cantoral explains the crisis he is experiencing for one of his children

Itatí Cantoral She continues to enjoy her facet as a mother, even sharing with her followers through social networks the most emotional and fun moments she enjoys with her children, José Eduardo and Roberto Miguel, twins she shares with Eduardo Santamarina and her little María Itatí.

The soap opera protagonist maintains a solid and trusting relationship with her twins, who are 21 years old, which is why supports and motivates them so that they can fulfill each of their dreams.

However, seeing them grow and chart their own future has been a very strong blow for Itatí, who is currently going through a crisis because one of his twins moved to New York to go to college and study acting.

Itatí Cantoral revealed that Jose Eduardo she left a great void when she moved to the United States, a situation that she tries to assimilate every day, “You know how I get on? Telling me ‘just for today, just for today,'” He explained how complicated his days are without the company of his son.

In addition, the actress revealed that when her twins lived with her never let them go on school trips nor did she allow them to attend courses abroad, decisions that today have her living in a very strong sentimental crisis.

“I swear I was one of those mothers, you see that it is used that when they are teenagers you take them to a campsite to study English, French, military… I never let them go. They have lived next to me and for me it is a crisis”, explained the unforgettable Soraya Montenegro.

Due to the nostalgia he faces for the distance, her son calls her to tell her how his new life is going, a fact that brings back a little peace of mind, “I hear him say to me, ‘Mom, I’m so happy in New York, I’m socializing and in college, and I went to this play, he’s always like, ‘Yeah, Mom, I miss you so much, but I’m happy,’ and now with that”, detailed.

On the other hand, he said that while José Eduardo lives in New York, his twin Robert Michael, He is in Guadalajara to fulfill his dream of being a soccer player and studying engineering.