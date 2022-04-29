Itatí Cantoral opens her heart to Juan Soler and tells him about the most difficult moment of her life

Rarely have we seen so open to Itatí Cantoral talking about topics as private as the sensitive death of his parents, especially his mother, Mrs. Itatí Zucchi de Cantoralwho passed away in August 2020, when she was in the middle of recording the telenovela The Mexican and the blond. For the first time, the actress opened her heart and confessed to her former co-star, Juan Soler, with whom she starred in this melodrama, how hard it was for her to face the loss of the person closest to her in life. of her: her mother. During a sincere interview that the actor conducted during his visit to the program the sun risesItatí could not help crying as he recalled the duel and the great support he received from his co-workers, including himself: “When my mother died, thank God, you were there. At work, Nicandro, Televisa, I will never forget it, but it was one of the most difficult moments of my life.”commented.

Although in the past he had given some details of the last goodbye to his mother, he had never revealed that the day Doña Itatí’s health problem began, it was she who was by his side, a request that she had made for a very special reason. : “Also it was difficult when my father died, but when my father died I wasn’t with him, I didn’t get to see him and all the time I was with this thought, as happens to many of us, of: ‘I should have been with him’. With my mom, I asked God, please, with my mom that I didn’t go too far, I want to be with her until she tells me the last word and I believe that God fulfilled it for me“, said. The actress continued to remember how she faced her mother’s health crisis: “He died with my mother, I was alone, completely alone, because it was early in the morning”he remembered.

Itatí recounted that it was she who took her mother to the hospital: “I was not with my brothers, I was not with my husband, my daughter, she was 10 years old at the time, she was asleep, and my children were with Edward Santamarina in Miami. I was really lonely and my mom was very tall and big, I don’t know how I managed to take her to the hospital. I had just finished the call and I had one at 7, they were very long calls and I was very careful with my mother because of the Covid, ”he narrated. Itatí also spoke openly with Juan Soler about the disease that has been undermining his mother’s health in recent years: “I had discussed with you the Alzheimer’s, thank God my mom left calling me Itatí and greeting me, because she was afraid of suffering from this Alzheimer’s disease that she already had, which ends with you and ended with the memory of her mother”, added the actress.

Moved to see Itatí open his heart, Juan reminded him of the talks he shared with him about his mother: “I have a very vivid memory of when we had the recordings how you talked about your mom, how you talked to her, how the day was so tasty, is that it was incredible, because it shows the great human being that you are”, Soler told him. Between tears, Itatí said: “He already did it!”referring to the fact that, despite having promised not to cry in this interview, his friend’s words caused him a lot of emotion: “It’s okay because it’s worth a lot of tears”, said. The actress went on to say: “That was the hardest part for me. I took good care of herall the brothers, but I asked them to leave her with me, because my mother, with the only person she wanted to be with was me”, he explained.

What do you miss most about your mom?

Itatí said that since her mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, the union they had always had solidified and they became one: “She was always very good with my other three brothers, but with this illness, she didn’t want to go to anyone’s house, she just wanted to be with me and within her illness I talked to her and with me she got sane and he gave me the best advice: ‘Don’t fight with Juan Soler’, ‘Don’t fight with anyone from the soap opera’, ‘Arrive early,'” she recalled amused. Finally, Itatí told Juan what he misses most about except from his mother: “You know what’s strange? When I arrived, she was the one who told me: ‘How are you? How did it go?’. Of course I need her and I need to talk to her, I talk to her every day, I have the ashes in my housebut, even so, the goodbye, the separation, the understanding that there is a better life after this one and continuing without them is not in the presence, in a complicated way, ”he concluded.





