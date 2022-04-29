Itatí Cantoral reveals that she hated one of her ex-husbands

The actress was honest about her daughter María Itatí and how she has helped her For: Valeria ContrerasN. APR. 28. 2022

Mezcaliente Itatí Cantoral spoke about her marital failures

Itatí Cantoral opened her heart in an interview with Juan Soler, to whom she made strong statements about her ex-husbands, pointing out that after one of her divorces, she ended up hating her ex-partner.

The actress detailed it was after her separation from Carlos Cruz, her second husband, that she had that feeling, but that it was thanks to her daughter María Itatí, who managed to overcome it and is now a great friend of her ex-husband.

“Carlos Cruz is a great guy, but always divorces, in my case I’m so visceral, Obviously you get divorced and you hate it, that’s why you got divorced. You say ‘I hate it, I don’t want to see it again’but suddenly a person comes out who tells you ‘that person you hate, you loved her one day and he is my dad, how are we going to solve it?’ “, he indicated.

Itatí Cantoral specified that now she is not only a great friend of Eduardo Santamarina, her first ex-husband, but also of Carlos Cruz, to such an extent that at her daughter’s school they question whether there will be reconciliation.

“Thanks to this beautiful girl, who is María Itatí, she has been teaching me to rebuild this relationship with her father and now we are best friends and now they ask us ‘Are you going to come back? She goes to the school party and we saw them together.’ Yes, we go to parties and we are friends for life… It is difficult, but it comes down to having a quiet life and a peaceful life for my daughter, ”she commented.

The actress explained that her daughter not only helped her to overcome that stage of her life, she has also become her best friend and accomplice in life.

“She’s a bombshell, she’s my best friend, with whom I get a manicure, hair dye, straightening and everything… We fight all day. For her, her father is Prince Charming, so thanks to her I have the best ex-husband that can exist in this life, ”she commented.

Would Itatí Cantoral remarry?

After speaking like never before about her ex-husbands and how she overcame hatred for one of them, Itatí Cantoral uncovered if she still believes in marriage and if she wanted to get married again.

“Marriage for me is family, children, companionship, union, a decision… Yes, I would marry again, because I believe in love. I do not know if marriage is a legal or mystical institution, I do not know if I would marry again before the law or the church, but I do believe in the union of the couple, I believe that the couple makes you a better person, “she commented.