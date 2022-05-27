Itatí Cantoral shared photos wearing a fitted pink dress and her fans compared her to Barbie | Famous
However, she did give a small glimpse of one of the looks she will wear in this project, which reminded her fans of one of the most iconic dolls: Barbie.
Itatí Cantoral looked like Barbie: photos
On May 24, 2022, the 47-year-old actress shared a series of selfies in a fitted pink satin dress with lace, very much in the style of the ‘slip dress’ or lingerie dress.
These shots with her glamorous and sensual look were just a “sneak peek” of her outfit, which she wore in all its splendor in a full body photo that captivated her Instagram followers.
Itatí showed off her slender and curvaceous silhouette with this dress that sheathed her from the neckline to mid-calf. The actress also wore platform heels and glasses that gave a very sophisticated touch to her look.
Her photo quickly caused a furor among her ‘followers’: several of them agreed that she looks like a “human Barbie”. For example, Fabiola Guajardo, actress who took the baton of Soraya Montenegro, iconic villain of Cantoral, in the remake of ‘The rich also cry’, baptized her “Barbie Cantoral”.
Others highlighted the figure of Itatí. The actress Laura Vignatti wrote “Cuerpatzoooooo”, while Andrea Noli commented “Hermosisíma!!! Wasp waist friend !!!”
Beyond the messages from colleagues and friends of the show business, Cantoral also received multiple compliments from his fans. “Goddess”, “You look radiant”, “Divine”, “Bella doll”, “Beautiful”, “What a Cantoral body”, “What a beautiful Barbie”, “That dress looks spectacular on you” are some of the compliments that are read in your post.
In addition to this photo, the actress also published a video in her Instagram stories with this dress, where her slender and curvaceous silhouette stands out again as she walks with all the attitude of ‘femme fatale’.
She also shared a couple of selfies with her castmates from this mysterious project such as Patricia Manterola, who also wore a fitted dress, in her case, red, and Lucía Méndez.
This is not the first time that the actress surprises with a look that reminds us of the famous Mattel doll. For example, in early June 2021, she shared a photo of herself in a sparkly pink swimsuit that also prompted her fans to describe her as a Barbie.