Itch.io offers a bundle of 991 products for less than 10 euros, there are also famous games – Nerd4.life

To help Ukraine, Itch.io has decided to offer a bundle from 991 productsincluding games, tabletop RPGs, books, comics, music and more, a less than 10 euros (i.e. $ 10). Within this huge list, there is also no shortage of famous and very interesting video games.

Indeed, the Itch.io bundle includes games such as SkateBIRD, Backbone, CrossCode, Kingdom Two Crowns, Wandersong, Gunner, Inmost, Figment, Superhot, Sundered Eldritch Edition, but also the unofficial book dedicated to Undertale “Fallen Down: Heartache & Compassion in Undertale”. Without forgetting Baba is You, A Short Hike, 2046 Read Onle Memories, Night Call, Bury me, my Love, Celeste, Minit, Jotun Valhalla Edition, TowerFall Dark World Expansion. The list includes 991 products, as mentioned, and it is not possible to list them all: you can see for yourself everything that Itch.io offers at this address.

All earnings will go into charity and precisely they will be split 50/50 between International Medical Corps (which provides medical assistance in the region) and Voice of Chilfren (which helps children overcome the horrors of war and helps create shelters).

The Itch.io Ukraine Bundle poster

We also report that 600 of the 991 products of the Bundle for Ukraine they have never been bundled in the past. Furthermore, many developers have contacted Itch.io to be able to add their game to the platform catalog and thus be included in this bundle. This is a remarkable initiative.

Itch.io asks users who have the possibility to pay more than the minimum amount required. We also specify that the purchase does not provide a Steam key: you can only do the direct download of the games and products from the itch.io page.