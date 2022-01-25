Sometimes there are nuisances that we don’t pay much attention to and often this topic is the protagonist of our Health and Wellness column. This happens especially if we are very busy during the day. We don’t have time to pay attention to our body’s small signals. However, those initially weak symptoms could turn out to be a sign of something bigger.

For example, always cold hands and feet are not to be underestimated because they could hide a strange little known ailment. Then, itchy and itchy lips could be symptoms of this virus, but be careful because it also affects the genitals. This is the topic we will talk about in today’s article.

A virus causes it all

Many people have endured the annoying cold sores at least once in their life. It often presents as a crack in or around the lip area. As the days go by, the wound can enlarge and hurt. It also normally presents with blisters, red or white blisters, and serum loss.

The cause of this disease is a virus, herpes simplex type 1. This is why it is counted among the infectious diseases transmitted through saliva and direct contact. Herpes can also affect the eyes, nose, palate and private parts. Genital herpes is most commonly caused by a variant of the virus, herpes simplex type 2.

The amazing thing is that the virus can enter the body and remain hidden for very long periods. In fact, the incubation can last until the person experiences a drop in immune defenses. That’s why you don’t know you’ve contracted the virus until it shows up.

Itching and itching in the lips could be symptoms of this virus but be careful because it also affects the genitals

The very first sign that herpes will appear is the loss of sensitivity on the affected part (lips, genitals, throat, etc.). Followed by a slight tingling, feeling of heat, tingling and throbbing skin. After about 48 hours the area begins to itch or burn. The appearance of the first lesion can occur after a few hours with small red spots. This is followed by the appearance of vesicles in which transparent infectious liquid accumulates.

In fact, one of the problems with this disease is that the blisters can burst and infect other portions of the skin. Only after a few days do small scabs begin to form which tend to break the skin and create bloody wounds. Within 7/10 days these harden and then heal. Other symptoms experienced by people infected with herpes are headaches, sore throats, body aches, sore gums, fever, and swollen lymph nodes.

The only way to stop herpes once contracted in time is to experience the first symptoms. Only in that case will the doctor be able to diagnose the infection and treat it with antiviral drugs and creams.