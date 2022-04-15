Scratching continuously causes a lot of stress and is a terribly hateful condition, but often we just can’t stop that instinct.

If we insist too much on the same area, what could happen is cause redness, wounds, even the formation of pus and papules.

At worst, this symptom could be one of many that signal the presence of skin or liver cancer.

It could manifest itself together with other more or less relevant spies, especially if the itch does not tend to disappear and we exclude other causes, then it will be necessary to do more in-depth analysis.

Itching would not only be a symptom of skin or liver cancer but could be due to the presence of these pathologies

If this condition of acute itching is not to be associated with cancer, it could be various pathologies, some even very different from each other.

Simply having particularly dry and dehydrated skin could be the source of the discomfort. Especially if we notice the cracked, wrinkled and not at all elastic skin during the colder months. In the most extreme cases the skin could crack and cause bleeding or creasing.

In these cases, the dermatologist will be able to advise us on the most appropriate treatment.

To prevent this problem, however, it would be useful to repair the areas most exposed to the cold and use moisturizers, discarding aggressive products.

Stress dermatitis could also be a possible cause, especially if we are facing a psychologically difficult period. It would affect more the areas of the hands, the face or the neck, the irresistible urge to scratch would cause abrasions.

Often, in order to discover this pathology, in-depth and specific examinations are required, since it is not immediately identifiable. Also because it could be confused for a contact dermatitis, or a real allergy triggered by certain materials or irritants.

Food intolerances are also part of the possible reasons that would cause sudden and inexplicable itching, at first sight. In addition to diarrhea, bloating, abdominal swelling and digestive problems, rashes may appear.

Other possible causes

Itching would not only be a symptom of the tumor, but could detect a particular infection of the hair follicles, namely folliculitis, due to bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus.

It can be mild or more severe and can result in a variety of consequences, such as blemishes, scars, and everlasting hair loss.

Renal failure would also be included in the list of possible causes, which can also lead to an irreversible situation, where kidney transplantation would be essential.

Cirrhosis of the liver, which is a liver disease caused by several factors, could also manifest itself through itching, bruising, bleeding, weight loss or swelling in the lower limbs.

Recommended reading

Dizziness, brittle, wavy or vertical-streaked nails could be due to this condition that causes tiredness and insomnia