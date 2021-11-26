Itchy blisters? It could be shingles

Shingles is a problem that can occur at any time in life. Here are the symptoms to recognize it and how to act when it occurs.

Herpes zoster, also known as shingles, is an infection caused by the varicella-zoster virus. It is therefore about a real virus, which despite the recovery from chickenpox, remains latent in the body and appears at other times in life.

This, of course, is not final but in many situations it can happen. This is why it is very important to learn to recognize it and understand how to act. When there are blisters that appear suddenly and itch and hurt it is therefore appropriate to be alarmed and ask your doctor for a consultation. In this way you can avoid future damage and above all avoid worsening. It is in fact a virus that can even cause severe pain.

Herpes zoster: the symptoms to recognize

To date, there is still no certain information on why this virus recurs even more than once in a lifetime. What is certain is that this often occurs in the presence of an immune system deficiency or extreme physical and mental stress. Aspects that it is therefore essential to always keep under control.

As already mentioned, the virus gives as the first symptoms of cluster blisters which may initially itch but which quickly start to hurt.

These can appear overnight. Initially they can also be asymptomatic but their appearance and the cluster shape are already a good clue that should not be underestimated.

It is also important to keep in mind that generally these blisters tend to occur in very specific points of the body and, among other things, have the particularity of hurting even just touching them. This occurs because the virus somehow attacks the nerves in the affected area, producing pains that are often difficult to bear. In case of similar problems, therefore, it is best to be seen immediately by your doctor who will be able to recognize shingles and prescribe the appropriate treatments.

In fact, when the virus appears, it is very important to silence it immediately. To do this, antiviral drugs are usually used, which can relieve pain and reduce the time of illness. These are typically around two weeks. However, there are small percentages of people who continue to feel bad even after recovery at the affected nerves. Hence, the need to go to the doctor immediately to start the treatment immediately.

Once the virus is defeated (which we remember will still remain latent and could reactivate once again) you should pay attention to your lifestyle trying to eliminate all sources of stress and strengthen the immune system. Both are very important aspects in the fight against Herpes zoster and its annoying symptoms.