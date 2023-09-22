Itchy Breasts While Breastfeeding: What Causes It and How Can You Get Relief From It?

If you’re a new mom, you may have mentally prepared yourself to feel sore or painful nipples, but you didn’t imagine you would feel that way. itchy breasts while breastfeeding, In many cases, this may not be a problem and may not interfere with your child’s diet; In others, it may be an indicator of a serious problem.

breastfeeding problems They are generally common, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t consult a doctor if you have a problem: remember that breast milk is your baby’s first and most important source of nutrition.

Itching in breasts during breastfeeding: causes

There can be many reasons why your breasts itch during breastfeeding. These are some of the most frequently occurring ones.

sensitive nipples

Can cause baby’s intense sucking reaction first week of breastfeeding Your nipples burn or hurt. As the skin over them heals and becomes accustomed to the constant friction with your baby’s mouth, you may feel a lot of itching. To get relief from this, cool your nipples with a cold gel pouch. It also helps to hydrate them with some cream.

candidiasis

This is the accumulation of Candida albicans fungus, which can occur on certain parts of the body, i.e. both in your baby’s mouth and on your nipples. Some symptoms, according to healthlineThese include: itching or burning of the nipples, pain while breastfeeding, peeling or cracking of the nipples, pain throughout the breast.

If you suspect that both of you may be suffering from an infection, look at your child’s mouth: if he has a white coating on his tongue, it is probably a yeast infection. It is possible that you may have got the infection from their mouth or it may have reached them without knowing.

It is important to seek medical help immediately as soon as you notice symptoms of this type of infection. The doctor may prescribe oral antifungals for your child and a cream for you, which you should apply to the affected area. A good way to prevent this infection from recurring is to boil pacifier and bottle nipples for at least 5 minutes a day before use. Because yeast infections can be difficult to treat, it is important to follow your doctor’s instructions carefully.

mastitis

there is one breast infectionbecause of breast milk stagnation, According to the Mayo Clinic portal, breastfeeding is a skill that must be practiced, and improper technique can cause this to hinder. Additionally, it may also be visible if the breasts are not completely emptied while breastfeeding. Mastitis can also be caused by bacteria entering the breast ducts cracks in the skin of the nipple,

Most cases of mastitis usually occur between the first 6 to 12 weeks of breastfeeding. Some common symptoms are: breast tenderness and high temperature to touch, general feeling of discomfort (flu-like condition), swelling of the breasts (you may feel a lump), pain or persistent itching or burning sensation. Breastfeeding, redness of the skin and fever of 38.3 ºC or higher.

To prevent this complication, it is recommended that, before the birth of your baby, you meet with a lactation specialist, who will teach you right way to breastfeed, For example, breastfeeding your baby in the same position can put you at risk.

He mastitis treatment This may include antibiotics (to treat bacteria build-up in the breast duct) and special massage to remove excess milk. Many mothers stop breastfeeding their baby as soon as symptoms begin; However, doctors recommend continuing breastfeeding, no matter how painful it is, because the baby’s suction power can help with drainage, but also because it is important for him to drink his mother’s milk.

Itching

It is a skin disease that can affect the breasts due to constant contact and friction (contact dermatitis). Due to eczema the skin becomes very sensitive. The itch may be unbearable, but scratching it can make the condition worse. If you have eczema, you will see dry, scaly areas on your nipples, But don’t worry about your child, as it is not contagious. Visit a dermatologist, who will prescribe appropriate treatment.

stretch marks

As your breasts fill with breast milk, they expand, causing the skin around them to stretch and you get stretch marks. These may cause itching. If you notice pink marks on your breasts, your skin is sensitive, and the itching does not reach the nipple, this may be the cause. Moisturizing your skin will provide relief from this.

ejection reflex

Popularly known as lethargy or letdown, the milk ejection reflex is not something that all new moms feel, but it is very common. Those who feel it describe it as pricking sensation in breasts,

This reflex occurs when the nerves in your breasts are stimulated, usually by your baby’s sucking, but also often by his or her crying. This signals the secretion of oxytocin, the hormone that causes the muscles surrounding the milk-producing cells to contract, allowing milk to be pumped into the ducts.

If you feel the reflex and your baby is not hungry, there is not much you can do to relieve it, but over time you get used to it.

