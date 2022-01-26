Sometimes the same symptoms can indicate the presence of very different health problems.

Chest pain, for example, is often associated with heart attack, but it could also indicate another heart disease. On the other hand, acute pain and swelling in the joints could represent the alarm bells of more than one pathology that should not be underestimated.

Finally, frequent especially in the cold season is another symptom common to various diseases and physical situations, namely the cold. Two of the most common are viral and allergic colds. Since they can be easily confused, let’s see the main differences to distinguish them and treat them properly.

How to distinguish viral colds and allergies based on how long they last

When it’s hard to tell a viral cold from an allergy, the first thing to look at is how long it lasts. If it stays for about 5 or 7 days, then it could be a viral cold. The allergy, on the other hand, varies its permanence based on the time of exposure to the allergen.

For example, if you are allergic to dust mites, symptoms can appear throughout the year. If the allergy concerns grasses, however, it could last up to about three months. In still other cases it appears at a specific time, such as when you are in the presence of dogs or cats and you are allergic to their fur. To distinguish these two types of cold, therefore, it is also important to understand if you are in the presence of a potential allergen.

Those who do not know they are allergic should therefore pay attention to the specific situations in which the symptoms appear while waiting to perform the tests.

Itchy nose and red eyes could be symptoms of this problem not to be confused with the viral cold

In addition to the duration of the cold and the presence of allergens, another thing to observe in order to understand the type of cold is the other symptoms. Paying attention to the specific ones related to the cold you are facing could help to distinguish its origin and act accordingly, with the support of your doctor.

An allergic cold, in fact, unlike a viral one, could also make the nose itch and the eyes red. Furthermore, in the presence of an allergy, it may happen to sneeze several times in a row, making the so-called blank sneezing.

Hence, itchy nose and red eyes could be symptoms of this problem not to be confused with the viral cold.

