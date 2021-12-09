Itema completes the acquisition of Lamiflex

Itema, a world leader in the supply of advanced weaving solutions, has completed the acquisition of Lamiflex, an Italian excellence in the production of composite material components. The operation completes the integration process already started in 2017 and, following the agreement reached with the heirs of the founding family, Itema becomes the sole shareholder of Lamiflex SpA

Founded in 1976 by Luigina Bernini and Luigi Castelli, Lamiflex has offices in Ponte Nossa (Bergamo) and Hong Kong and this year celebrates the forty-fifth anniversary of its foundation. Thanks to the deep knowledge of the composite materials sector and the broad portfolio of in-house technologies, Lamiflex develops and manufactures customized solutions for its customers all over the world.

Lamiflex represents a strategic asset for the Itema Group, of which it is the main supplier of composite material components for rapier looms. Furthermore, the objective of the acquisition is to further boost Lamiflex’s potential in the Aerospace, Medical and Industrial sectors to establish new growth targets and different levels of development. Through an even closer synergy, it will also be possible to accelerate the development of innovative products for these high-potential markets thanks to the sharing of resources, skills and know-how deriving from the strength of the various companies that make up the Itema Group.

Itema and Lamiflex, the comment by Angelo Radici

Angelo Radici, Chairman of the Lamiflex board of directors, commented on the news of the acquisition: “I am convinced that in an increasingly dynamic and constantly evolving market, we must know how to work as a team to design innovative applications and find new solutions: Lamiflex’s technological skills in the world of composites are combined with Itema’s many years of know-how in the mechanical textile sector and they open the way to countless further growth opportunities ».

“The entry of Massimo Zocche as new General Manager of Lamiflex will make a strong contribution to the development of the company and of the entire Itema Group thanks to the strategic vision deriving from his deep knowledge of the industrial world and digital evolution processes”, declared the CEO of the Itema Group, Ugo Ghilardi. «A new chapter opens in the history of Lamiflex, in which we will grow together to build a more solid and prosperous future. By 2026, we aim to double the current annual turnover of 20 million euros and to grow in terms of people. The number of Lamiflex employees has in fact gone from 102 in 2017 to 130 in 2021 and we will continue on this trend with new hires in 2022 “.

Graduated in Aeronautical Engineering, Eng. Zocche has a long experience in the management of business development projects in various industrial fields. His professional career includes leading positions in consulting firms such as Galgano & Associati and PwC Italia, and over 15 years of experience in IBM with a specific focus on enterprise asset management and smart manufacturing. Before joining Lamiflex he also directed the Manufacturing 4.0 center of excellence of Bip – Business Integration Partners, the first Italian multinational specialized in strategic consulting and business integration.

«I undertake this path in Lamiflex with enthusiasm. The company stands out for its innovative spirit and a deep attention to the needs of its customers “, Massimo Zocche affirmed. “At a challenging time like this, we want to focus on the fundamentals that have always made Lamiflex strong and competitive, seizing incremental opportunities, from digital to exclusive development projects, always in close collaboration with industry partners”.

