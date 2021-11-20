Itinerary in New York in the locations of the films

Always New York City it is the perfect setting for the cinema. Along the streets and premises of the Big Apple thrillers, adventures of Super heroes, funny comedies, romantic love stories and some of the films that have become milestones of international cinema. Here is a itinerary in 10 stages to do in one day to visit some of the most famous locations of films shot in New York.

1. Tiffany and co. (Breakfast at Tiffany’s, 1962)

There first stop on the itinerary themed cinema for streets of New York, can only start from 727 5th Avenue, at the intersection with 57th street, where the famous Tiffany shop and co. Whoever is here, walking past this dispay window in fact, he manages to identify himself, even if only for a moment, in the shoes of Holly Golightly (played by Audrey Hepburn), who opened his days by eating a croissant and admiring the jewels of the well-known chain. Observe the Tiffany showcase, will then explain in the course of movie, was the way the girl used to cheer up and fight the paturnie, those fears that, without a reason, sometimes made her sad.

2. American museum of natural history (A night at the museum, 2006)

Just five minutes walk from the Tiffany boutique the Rockefeller Center subway station is located. Going up on metro B, and covering 4 stops, you arrive on 81st street, right in front of the Natural History Museum of New York, on Central Park West. In addition to being a very important cultural pole, famous all over the world, the American Museum of Natural History it was also the location of the film A night at the museum, with Ben Stiller. In the comedy the protagonist, a night watchman, discovers that the animals and the statues of the characters – including Robin Williams as President Teddy Roosevelt – come to life overnight. From official site of the museum you can download a itinerary to be able to see all the animals and historical artifacts that come alive in the film.

3. The Beresford (A 5-Star Love, 2002)

Just 2 minutes walk from the Museum, and always on the slope West of Central Park, is the Beresford mansion, luxury condominium, where the film is set A 5-star love, with Jennifer Lopez. In this romantic film the building is home to the Beresford hotel and the showgirl plays a Cinderella story: Maria, a Hispanic waitress originally from Bronx. For an exchange of person, Lopez begins a relationship with Chris Marshall, politician and Senate candidate who believes she is another hotel guest. Between misunderstandings and clarifications, the two worlds so distant will be able to meet. Beresford Building is located at 211 of Central Park west, at the intersection of 81st and 82nd West Street.

4. The Garden People, Riverside Park (There’s Post @ for you, 1998)

Starting from Central Park, with a long walk which crosses the entire 82nd street (and which takes about 20 minutes) to reach the Garden People in Riverside Park, at the intersection of 90th and 91st streets. This is the location of the meeting between Meg Ryan And Tom Hanks in the finale of a popular Hollywood romantic comedy: There is post @ for you, directed by Nora Ephron. In addition to being the place where i characters from the movie – the bookseller Kathleen Kelly and Joe Fox, heir to a publishing giant – meet for the first time, after a long correspondence for mail, the Garden People also has an interesting history. This New York garden, in fact, it was initially located in Brooklyn and was moved to its current location only in 1981 to allow the construction of a condominium. That moment marked the redevelopment of Riverside Park which, until then, was not exactly considered a peaceful environment. Today The Garden People is a major green space of the city cared for by about 40 volunteers.

5. Katz’s Delicatessen (When Harry Met Sally, 1989)

Following in the footsteps of the movie in which Meg Ryan plays the lead role, you can’t help but stop at Katz’s Delicatessen. This is the diner where the famous simulation scene was filmed orgasm in Harry meet Sally. The easiest way to get to the venue from Riverside Park is by Taxi, with a ride of about 35 minutes, which by New York standards is an acceptable time. Inside, the restaurant which is located at 205 East Huston Street, is almost identical to what is seen in film. Once inside it is worth tasting one of the most ordered dishes of the place: the sandwich with pastrami – based on beef and pork – with a side dish of cucumbers.

6. FDNY Ladder 8 (Ghostbusters, 1984)

After enjoying the hearty Katz’s sandwich, you can take a long walk to get to the next stop: North Moore Street. Proceeding along Ludlow street and Brodway, leaving the New York buildings of Bank of America, you will arrive in about half an hour in front of FDNY Ladder 8, at number 14 of North Moore Street. This is the firehouse that in the first film in the series Ghostbusters it is the headquarters of the enterprise where the ghost hunters congregate. The building cannot be visited inside but has a historical value for the city. It dates back to 1903 and, after becoming the location of the film on ghost Buster, its notoriety has grown considerably. Sometimes, right in front of the entrance to the barracks, it is also possible to come across a fire truck on which the symbol of Ghostbusters is reproduced.

7. Serendipity 3 (Serendipity, 2001)

Taking the metro E a Canal Street, about a 3 minute walk from FDNY Ladder 8, you arrive in 10 stops at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and the 53rd street. From here, with a short walk through the third street you reach the Serendipity 3, a place known thanks to the homonymous film by 2001. Really famous mostly for its hot frozen chocolates, Serendipity 3 became – in the feature film directed by Peter Chelsom – the background of an appointment wanted by fate, a few days before Christmas, between the English Sara Thomas (played by Kate Beckinsale) and the American Jonathan Trager (John Cusack). To the two protagonists – that after having eaten a cup of ice cream together they will say goodbye – it will take 5 years to be able to find each other again, among the streets of New York.

8. Roosevelt Tram (Leon, 1994)

Just out of the famous local – at the intersection of 59th Street and 2nd Avenue – the train station is located Roosevelt Tram, the cable car on which, in the film Leon from Luc Besson, the passage from the old to the new life of Matilda, a very young girl Natalie Portman. This cable car was built in 1976 and was supposed to be a provisional vehicle to be used pending the construction of the underground. Today, however, it is still functional and connects the center of New York on Roosevelt Island.

9. Riverview Terrace (Manhattan, 1979)

Proceeding on foot in a south-easterly direction on the 60th street and towards 2nd Avenue you will arrive, in about 10 minutes, at Riverview Terrace, one of the most famous locations in the film Woody Allen’s Manhattan. In a particularly romantic scene from the film, Isaac Davis (the character played by Allen himself) e Mary Wilke – which has the face of Diane Keaton – are sitting on one Park bench on the East River and observe the beauties of New York. Today that bench no longer exists, but Riverview Terrace remained one of the places panoramic most popular and evocative of the Big Apple.

10. Highbridge Staircase (Joker, 2019)

While Joker – the film that brought in 2019 Joaquin Phoenix Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role – is set in the imaginative Gotham City, many exteriors were shot in New York. In particular, the dance scene on the scale, which also appears on the movie poster of the feature film, has as its location a long staircase which is located in the Bronx. Precisely it is a staircase that is located at Highbridge and connect Shakespeare Avenue with Anderson Avenue. To reach it starting from Riverview Terrace you need to use subway 4 from Lexington Avenue to 167 Street (6 stops) e walk for just over 5 minutes on foot.