It’ll Be Okay by Shawn Mendes: the official video
Shawn Mendes released the official video of her new single today It’ll Be Okay, shot in an enchanting Toronto, the artist’s hometown, at night and touched by the first, delicate, snowflakes.
In the clip of the poignant ballad, it is impossible not to think about the recent end of his love affair with Camila Cabello.
The song, in fact, talks about the moment in a couple in which something broke and it is clear that we must break up.
At the same time there is the fear of suffering and the uncertain future. In the chorus of the song, however, the Canadian musician tries to reassure the other person by saying that things will go well.
In the letter to fans with which Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello communicated their breakup, in fact, the two artists have confessed that their relationship will continue and that they will remain best friends.
Video It’ll Be Okay by Shawn Mendes
It’ll Be Okay by Shawn Mendes
Are we gonna make it?
Is this gonna hurt?
Oh, we can try to sedate it
But that never works
Yeah
I start to imagine a world where we don’t collide
It’s making me sick but we’ll heal and the sun will rise
If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy
It’ll be okay
If we can’t stop the bleeding
We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay
I will love you either way
Ooh-ooh, it’ll be oh, be okay
Ooh-ooh
Oh, the future we dreamed of is fading to black
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh
Oh, thеre’s nothing more painful
Nothing more painful, oh-woah (Oh-woah)
I start to imaginе a world where we don’t collide
And it’s making me sick but we’ll heal and the sun will rise
If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy
It’ll be okay (It’ll be okay)
And if we can’t stop the bleeding
We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay (Don’t have to stay)
I will love you either way
Ooh-ooh, it’ll be oh, be okay
Ooh-ooh
I will love you either way
It might be so sweet
It might be so bitter
I will love you either way
It might be so sweet
It might be so bitter (Ooh-ooh)
Oh, if the future we’ve dreamed of is fading to black
I will love you either way
Translation It’ll Be Okay by Shawn Mendes
We’ll make it?
Will this hurt?
Oh, we can try to sedate him
But it never works
Yup
I begin to imagine a world in which we do not collide
It makes me sick but we will heal and the sun will rise
If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy
Everything will be fine
If we can’t stop the bleeding
We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay
I will love you in any case
Ooh-ooh, it will be oh, it will be alright
Ooh ooh
Oh, the future we dreamed of is fading into black
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh
Oh, there is nothing more painful
Nothing more painful, oh-woah (oh-woah)
I begin to imagine a world in which we do not collide
And it makes me sick but we will heal and the sun will rise
If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy
It’s gonna be alright (it’s gonna be alright)
What if we can’t stop the bleeding
We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay (we don’t have to stay)
I will love you in any case
Ooh-ooh, it will be oh, it will be alright
Ooh ooh
I will love you in any case
It could be so sweet
It could be so bitter
I will love you in any case
It could be so sweet
It could be so bitter (Ooh-ooh)
Oh, if the future we dreamed of is fading into black
I will love you in any case
Do you think Shawn Mendes’ new single is about Camila Cabello?