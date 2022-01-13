It’ll Be Okay by Shawn Mendes: the official video

Shawn Mendes released the official video of her new single today It’ll Be Okay, shot in an enchanting Toronto, the artist’s hometown, at night and touched by the first, delicate, snowflakes.

In the clip of the poignant ballad, it is impossible not to think about the recent end of his love affair with Camila Cabello.

The song, in fact, talks about the moment in a couple in which something broke and it is clear that we must break up.

At the same time there is the fear of suffering and the uncertain future. In the chorus of the song, however, the Canadian musician tries to reassure the other person by saying that things will be fine.

In the letter to fans with which Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello communicated their breakup, in fact, the two artists have confessed that their relationship will continue and that they will remain best friends.

Video It’ll Be Okay by Shawn Mendes

It’ll Be Okay by Shawn Mendes

Are we gonna make it?

Is this gonna hurt?

Oh, we can try to sedate it

But that never works

Yeah

I start to imagine a world where we don’t collide

It’s making me sick but we’ll heal and the sun will rise

If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy

It’ll be okay

If we can’t stop the bleeding

We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay

I will love you either way

Ooh-ooh, it’ll be oh, be okay

Ooh-ooh

Oh, the future we dreamed of is fading to black

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

Oh, thеre’s nothing more painful

Nothing more painful, oh-woah (Oh-woah)

I start to imaginе a world where we don’t collide

And it’s making me sick but we’ll heal and the sun will rise

If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy

It’ll be okay (It’ll be okay)

And if we can’t stop the bleeding

We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay (Don’t have to stay)

I will love you either way

Ooh-ooh, it’ll be oh, be okay

Ooh-ooh

I will love you either way

It might be so sweet

It might be so bitter

I will love you either way

It might be so sweet

It might be so bitter (Ooh-ooh)

Oh, if the future we’ve dreamed of is fading to black

I will love you either way

Translation It’ll Be Okay by Shawn Mendes

We’ll make it?

Will this hurt?

Oh, we can try to sedate him

But it never works

Yup

I begin to imagine a world in which we do not collide

It makes me sick but we will heal and the sun will rise

If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy

Everything will be fine

If we can’t stop the bleeding

We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay

I will love you in any case

Ooh-ooh, it will be oh, it will be alright

Ooh ooh

Oh, the future we dreamed of is fading into black

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

Oh, there is nothing more painful

Nothing more painful, oh-woah (oh-woah)

I begin to imagine a world in which we do not collide

And it makes me sick but we will heal and the sun will rise

If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy

It’s gonna be alright (it’s gonna be alright)

What if we can’t stop the bleeding

We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay (we don’t have to stay)

I will love you in any case

Ooh-ooh, it will be oh, it will be alright

Ooh ooh

I will love you in any case

It could be so sweet

It could be so bitter

I will love you in any case

It could be so sweet

It could be so bitter (Ooh-ooh)

Oh, if the future we dreamed of is fading into black

I will love you in any case