News

Ito Bisonó defends reasons why fuels are not lowered in the DR

Photo of Zach Zach9 hours ago
0 2 1 minute read

the minister of Industry and Commerce, Victor “Ito” Bisonodefended today the reasons why the price of fuels does not fall in the Dominican Republic.

“(…) It is not only oil, there are other components, for example in the Dominican Republic they are imported finished, and the gasoil in the whole world it is more expensive than ever, just like gasoline”, he said Rookie.

“This is perhaps pressured by the shortage of natural gas. And you know every Friday the subsidy that is announced from the Government”, he referred at the beginning saying that in the morning all the details on this subject and the tools where prices can be seen were explained to the media.

Read: President of the Senate: “Don Pepín has sown a valuable legacy”

Ito Bisonó also added that a reduction in fuel prices would imply an increase in the subsidy for the Government.

“Lowering prices would be increasing the subsidy and I think that is not what is wanted. The subsidy that has been maintained based on internal savings from the State budget itself, based on sacrifices, despite the fact that new developments such as Hurricane Fiona force the State to assist other sectors as well”indicated the minister.

Regarding these statements Ito Bisonothe price of barrel of petroleum intermediate of Texas closed today’s session at 87 dollars, so it is once again above the threshold of US$85 established by the Government to maintain the subsidy in the face of increases in international oil.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach9 hours ago
0 2 1 minute read

Related Articles

Kidnapped family members found dead in California

51 mins ago

John Ramírez, the Latino prisoner who managed to get the Supreme Court to authorize the presence of his religious pastor during his death, is executed in the US

1 hour ago

Rodrigo Prieto, the former Mexican soccer player who today is a technical assistant in Denmark

2 hours ago

Police track down a possible serial killer in central California | International

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button