Ito Bisonó defends reasons why fuels are not lowered in the DR

the minister of Industry and Commerce, Victor “Ito” Bisonodefended today the reasons why the price of fuels does not fall in the Dominican Republic.

“(…) It is not only oil, there are other components, for example in the Dominican Republic they are imported finished, and the gasoil in the whole world it is more expensive than ever, just like gasoline”, he said Rookie.

“This is perhaps pressured by the shortage of natural gas. And you know every Friday the subsidy that is announced from the Government”, he referred at the beginning saying that in the morning all the details on this subject and the tools where prices can be seen were explained to the media.

Ito Bisonó also added that a reduction in fuel prices would imply an increase in the subsidy for the Government.

“Lowering prices would be increasing the subsidy and I think that is not what is wanted. The subsidy that has been maintained based on internal savings from the State budget itself, based on sacrifices, despite the fact that new developments such as Hurricane Fiona force the State to assist other sectors as well”indicated the minister.

Regarding these statements Ito Bisonothe price of barrel of petroleum intermediate of Texas closed today’s session at 87 dollars, so it is once again above the threshold of US$85 established by the Government to maintain the subsidy in the face of increases in international oil.