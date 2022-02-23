Ito Bisonó says the government has made great sacrifices with the fuel hikes

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Mipymes (MICM), Víctor -Ito- Bisonó, said that the government has made great sacrifices due to the international rise in fuel prices.

“Last year it was 15,400 million pesos, where did that money come from, from savings, is what the president says when he talks about if the country of Petrocaribe had a plan because we could count on deferring that payment and those 15,400 million we would have dedicated to other things.”

The minister said that thank God this government works with ethics, transparency, “with the weekly follow-up of the president on the street, he has savings and can subsidize how these 3 weeks have passed, since so far this year we have 3,000 million pesos.”

He stressed that the global situation has impacted the Dominican Republic in everything that is imported, as well as the entire world.

When approached by journalists about the situation in Ukraine and the rise in fuel prices, Bisonó said that jobs must be created in the country, update minimum wages and increase the possibility that Dominicans have a job.

“And that is the way, work, work, work,” said the head of the MICM, adding that these international events have impacted the entire world.

He commented that people can talk with a cousin, a friend or a brother they have in New York, Spain, Italy and other countries to see that the issue of Ukraine and imported inflation is impacting not only the Dominican Republic.

For this reason, Bisonó considered that there must be actions for the Dominican to have purchasing power.

Ukraine situation

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered his forces to “keep the peace” in breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, just hours after the Kremlin granted recognition of the areas’ independence. The announcement raised fears that an invasion is imminent, if not already underway.

The Kremlin decree, spelled out in an order signed by Putin, makes it unclear when or if Russian troops will enter Ukraine. But it prompted promises of new sanctions by the United States and other Western nations, exposing the daunting challenges they face in trying to avoid a military conflict they have described as virtually inevitable.