Ito Bisonó: “The increase in fuels worries you, me and everyone…”

Ito Bisonó, Minister of Industry, Commerce and MSMEs, said today through a tweet that the increase in fuels worries “you, me and everyone”.

He said that they are trying to govern with transparency and that they are making efforts that “never were made before” to combat international increases.

Currently, a gallon of premium gasoline costs RD$287.60; regular gasoline RD$270.50 per gallon; optimum diesel at around RD$236.10 and liquefied gas at RD$147.60 per gallon. The cubic meter of natural gas costs RD$28.97.

These statements come days after Bisonó commented that the government “has made great sacrifices” due to the international rise in fuel prices.

In recent days, he also expressed that “with the weekly monitoring of the president” it has been possible to subsidize at least “3,000 million pesos” in 2022.

Likewise, the increase in fuel prices in recent weeks keeps several social organizations concerned, such as the Association of Committees of Housewives who are Consumers and Users of Services (Acacdisna) and the Association for the Education and Protection of Consumers (Adeproco).