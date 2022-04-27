Ito Bisonó warns that the Government will take action if Haitians enter the DR in search of fuel

The Minister of Industry and Commerce, Víctor “Ito” Bisonó, said that if Haitian nationals try to enter the country in search of fuel, due to the crisis that is occurring in that nation due to the shortage of petroleum derivatives, the Dominican Government will take measures to avoid it.

“If they decide to cross to the Dominican Republic in search of fuel, the most logical thing is to take measures in this regard, since the subsidies and efforts made by the Government are a priority for Dominicans”, he expressed when attending the lunch that President Luis Abinader held with the media directors at the National Palace.

He also pointed out that despite the fact that the Dominican Republic has traditionally been “in solidarity” with Haiti and in addition to the fact that it is the second commercial partner, “the current situation where there is a high subsidy at the local level prevents there from being a transfer of fuel” for the neighboring nation.

Subsidies for oil derivatives are part of a series of measures that the president announced in his speech at accountability before the National Assembly, on February 27, to avoid new hikes due to the increase in fuel prices in international markets.

Crisis

According to a report by the EFE news agency, in Haiti it is increasingly difficult to refuel, although the Office for Monitoring Development Assistance Programs (BMPAD, for its acronym in French) assured that the stations have ” enough fuel” to dispatch the population.

However, Haitians criticize the “economic agents” who are supposedly trying to create a fuel crisis so that the government will increase their prices, as has happened on other occasions.

As a consequence of the situation, the number of cars on the streets is starting to decrease and people already fear that the price of public transport will increase in the coming days.

Sunrise Airways reported on its Twitter account that due to fuel shortages at the Port-au-Prince international airport, some of its flights to Cap Haitien, Les Cayes and Jeremie “may be delayed or cancelled.”

Simultaneous manifestations

In relation to the simultaneous demonstrations that were carried out yesterday in the provinces of the Cibao region, he cataloged them as justifications for going out to make a mess.

“These claims are excuses to make a mess with an outdated, old-fashioned and provocative protest model that leaves behind injuries,” he said, referring to the fact that in the past massive demonstrations were held in public places, not in the streets, affecting citizens. .