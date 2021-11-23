World

It’s 1994 and Bill Gates welcomes you to Microsoft

Photo of James Reno
0 18 1 minute read

It was the year 1994: Schindler’s List film had just won seven Oscars, Ayrton Senna and Kurt Cobain left us too soon, Roberto Baggio kicked that damned penalty over the crossbar against Brazil. Meanwhile, a new vision related to computing was taking shape in Redmond and soon an operating system (W95) would be launched, destined to change the concept of the term PC forever. Today we can dive back into that atmosphere thanks to a video he sees Microsoft and its then number one Bill Gates welcome new employees to the company.

Welcome to Microsoft: nostalgia effect

The video was shared by the YouTube channel of the Computer History Archives Project, after being recovered from VHS and partially restored. In less than a quarter of an hour, the programming language BASIC, DOS, Windows, the debut of the first commercial mouse, the launch of Word and the approach to the first iteration of the Internet are reviewed. This is the description provided.

Microsoft created this career orientation film for new employees in 1994. It includes a brief summary of their successes and a talk by Bill Gates.

In the last clip of the video the co-founder’s guidelines for lead a company to success: creating products that are simple and pleasant to use, endow them with a personality and ensure that they can express their value for each member of the family who chooses to buy them.

Microsoft’s vision to bring a personal computer to every desk in every home, in this country and around the world, is becoming a reality. And a vast universe of information will be at hand, for everyone.

Among the many other pearls recovered by the Computer History Archives Project there is also the history of world’s first portable television dated 1959, on Philco Safari. We recommend that you browse the entire catalog of the channel.

