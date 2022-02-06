It’s 2022 but everyone is playing a video game for PS1

Bloodborne does not let go, in whatever version it comes out, in any way you play it remains one of the most loved titles of all time. The proof comes from this PS1 demake.

It is certainly not the first time that we have seen someone create their own version of a video game by adapting its aesthetics to the consoles of the past. We are full of pixel art versions that hark back to the golden years of point and click and even further back. But the operation we are talking about today is extraordinary because it demonstrates an incontrovertible truth: Bloodborne likes it. There is no discussion about it.

The developer Lilith Walther in fact, a few days ago he shared with the whole world a demake of the glorious game produced by FromSoftware, making it in all respects similar to the games that ran on the first PlayStation. A nostalgia operation that has not affected the narrative power of this game at all and demonstrates how, when there is substance, aesthetics matter very little.

Bloodborne, the record-breaking PS1 demake: 100 thousand downloads in 24 hours

She probably didn’t believe it either when she spread via Twitter the screenshot with the counter of the number of downloads that her Bloodborne demake had scored in less than 24 hours. Why the demake signed by Walther, AKA @ b0ster, first reached and passed the mark of 50 thousand downloads and then that of 100 thousand. In 24 hours. If you want to join and check out the game HERE find the link and who knows that FromSoftware doesn’t get inspired.

But it’s not just a matter of downloading. In the many response messages that the developer has received on the blue bird’s social network, there are also those who have found another record: her demake has in fact sent haywire Twitch with enough views to create a video category especially for him. A category that travels to over 160 thousand views. The product, the fruit of 13 months of work careful and meticulous, he stops at the first meetings and

We also want to pay our respects and also name the artist who created the fictional cover of the game: @art_mino. A job that demonstrates an excellent eye. And then, finally, also to the composer of the soundtrack: @TheNobleDemon. If you are a fan of Bloodborne give it a try. If you’re not a Bloodborne fan but lack that polygon aesthetic of the first Play a bit, give it a try. Do you have five free minutes and a pc? Try it.